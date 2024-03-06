uOttawa study finds older adults want to use emojis, but lack the confidence to use them

A new study commissioned by the University of Ottawa is providing insight into the use of emojis across generations and suggests that while older adults may understand their meaning, they often lack the confidence to use them.

A uOttawa press release on Wednesday detailed the first comprehensive investigation into inter-generational emoji use in adults over 60-years-old and measured adoption of the technology across the generations.

240 adults between the ages of 18 and 80 years of age participated in the study.

"We found that older users are less likely to use emojis, use fewer emojis, and feel less comfortable in their ability to interpret emojis," says the study’s lead author Isabelle Boutet, an associate professor in the School of Psychology at uOttawa.

"Our results, together with those of other studies, suggest that reduced accuracy in emoji interpretation does not drive these age-related effects."

Researchers measured emoji adoption across different generations with factors like frequency of use, diversity, ease of interpretation and interpretation accuracy to understand how age may influence emoji usage.

The emoji representing surprise – a yellow graphic with a small yellow face looking speechless with wide open eyes and raised eyebrows – was the most difficult for older adults to interpret. The next most difficult to interpret was the happiness emoji.

"This pattern of results leads us to conclude that older users have the motivation and ability to utilize emojis, but they lack the confidence and general technology expertise needed to adapt to this new mode of communication,” said Boutet.

The study suggests that it is important to promote the usage of emojis across all ages and specifically older adults. Improving older adults' understanding of emoji use could help combat ageism, reduce loneliness and facilitate intergenerational interactions, the study suggests.

"Software developers could consider modifying existing emoji menus to facilitate their use across generations by, for example, making unambiguous emojis which older users are able to interpret more easily accessible," said Boutet.

The study notes that training interventions should also be incorporated to existing community-based programs to help older users to incorporate emojis in their online interactions.