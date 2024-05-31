Ottawa educational assistant facing additional sexual assault charges

The 32-year-old man who worked as an educational assistant with Ottawa’s largest school board, who was charged with three sexual assaults in January, is now facing 14 additional charges.

The Ottawa Police Service says the new charges are related to alleged incidents involving 14 male youths between the ages of 13 and 20. The alleged incidents happened between January 2022 and January 2024.

Kevan Henshaw’s additional charges include 13 counts of sexual assault, four counts of telecommunication with a person under the age of 16, five counts of unlawful possession of child pornography, one count of unlawful access to child pornography, four counts of making child pornography and multiple counts relating to secretly recording individuals.

The initial investigation into allegations of sexual assault were launched last November.

Police said in January that the alleged incidents involving three males under the age of 14 started in September 2022, when the accused was an educational assistant with the Ottawa-Carleton District School Board.

He was initially charged with three counts of sexual assault, three counts of sexual interference with a person under 16 years of age and one count of telecommunication under a person under 16 years of age (luring).

The accused is scheduled to appear in court at a later date.

Police believe there could be more victims and incidents that might have happened while Henshaw was employed by the OCDSB and other employers in Ottawa and in Nova Scotia.

The Ottawa-Carleton District School Board says Henshaw was formerly employed as a casual education assistant.

“Upon becoming aware of allegations in November 2023, the District immediately prevented the individual from accepting any further temporary assignments. The employment relationship was then terminated,” the OCDSB said in a statement Friday morning, adding it has been “cooperating fully” with the police investigation.

“These charges are highly disturbing.”

Anyone with information about further incidents is asked to call police at 613-236-1222, or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 to remain anonymous.

Tips may also be sent electronically to SACA@ottawapolice.ca.