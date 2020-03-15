OTTAWA -- University of Ottawa President Jacques Fremont is telling students “you are not alone” after the death of a student on campus.

In a letter to students Saturday night, Fremont says the student was found deceased in an on-campus residence on Saturday.

‘I know that this news will be deeply upsetting to the uOttawa community, as it most certainly is to me. On behalf of the University, I offer my deepest condolences to this student’s family, friends and loved ones.”

Fremont says the University does not, as a rule, comment on the cause of death in these situations.

“However, given the unprecedented social context that we face today, I feel compelled to let members of our community and the public at large know that based on the knowledge we have at present, this death does not appear to be related to the COVID-19 coronavirus.”

Fremont also used the letter to address students who may be feeling anxious or overwhelmed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and other current events.

“To you I say: You are not alone. You are among friends and people who care deeply about you. I care about each of you and so do your fellow students and your professors.”

Fremont urged students to stay in touch with friends and family, check in with each other and tend to their emotional wellbeing during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The University of Ottawa says mental health counselors are available at the walk-in clinic at 100 Marie-Curie.

“They are there for you. Share with them how you are feeling. They will listen to you. They want to help,” said Fremont.