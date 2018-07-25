

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





The Panda Game rivalry shifted from the football field to the Jeopardy stage.

Ottawa’s Tara O’Byrne was one of the contestants on Tuesday night’s Jeopardy show.

Host Alex Trebek introduced O’Byrne as a Carleton University graduate, adding it’s the “rival of my alma mater the University of Ottawa."

Trebek noted the Ravens beat the Gee-Gees last fall to win the Panda Game and the Panda Bear Trophy.

When O’Byrne noted the Ravens have won the Panda Game three straight years, Trebek joked “that’s enough of you.”

O’Byrne finished second on Tuesday night’s show.