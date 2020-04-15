OTTAWA -- As week two of Learn at Home continues for elementary and secondary school students, teachers at one Ottawa high school want students to know “I’ll be there for you.”

Staff at Nepean High School have produced a video using the Rembrandts song “I’ll be there from you,” which was the theme song for the hit TV show Friends.

The three minute video features teachers singing along to the song, while practicing physical distancing at their homes.

The video ends with the message “We love you, NHS! See you soon.”

All publicly funded schools in Ottawa and across Ontario have been closed since students started March Break on March 13.

Premier Doug Ford said on Tuesday that in-person classes will not resume as initially planned on May 4, but didn’t provide a timeline on when classes could resume.