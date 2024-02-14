OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Unconscious person rescued from Westgate apartment fire

    Ottawa firefighters respond to an alarm call on Carling Avenue. Feb. 14, 2024. (Ottawa Fire Services/X) Ottawa firefighters respond to an alarm call on Carling Avenue. Feb. 14, 2024. (Ottawa Fire Services/X)
    Ottawa Fire Services says an unconscious person was found in a high-rise apartment following a fire Wednesday afternoon.

    Firefighters were called to the building at the corner of Carling Avenue and Merivale Road at 2 p.m.

    The fire was on the 21st floor of the building. Firefighters found haze in the hallway when they got there.

    The building's sprinkler system had already put the fire out by the time firefighters arrived, but they found an unconscious person in an apartment and brought them outside. The individual had a pulse, OFS said, and firefighters provided treatment before paramedics arrived.

    The person was taken to hospital in stable condition.

    The cause of the fire is under investigation.

