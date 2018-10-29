On his self-imposed deadline day Tysen Lefebvre has managed to reach his million dollar goal.

Monday afternoon, while making a final plea for donations on CTV News at Noon, Tysen was told Maureen Graham, from Tony Graham Toyota, had committed the final $12,500 required to complete ‘Tysen’s Mission to a Million’.

“I’m shocked,” Tysen said immediately after the surprise. “I knew we would get here!”

The 18-year-old has spent the last five years collecting donations for his movement. His goal is to provide 100 wishes to children in need through Make-A-Wish Eastern Ontario.

Born with Pfeiffer syndrome, a rare genetic disorder that causes skull bones to fuse early on, Tysen has undergone more than 20 surgeries.

He says he was inspired to begin his mission in 2013 after his wish was completed the year before. In November 2012, Tysen was able to meet comedian and actor Adam Sandler through Make-A-Wish.

“It was overwhelming just like today was, and I hope other kids have the same experience I did,” Tysen said.

Over the years Tysen has been involved with dozens of fundraisers, and events, in an effort to secure his goal.

“With his motto of ‘go big or go home’ everything is possible and it’s just been a pleasure to share this journey with him,” said Tanya Desjardins, CEO of Make-A-Wish Eastern ON.

This morning, with about $25,000 remaining, he held a pancake breakfast to raise some last minute money. He still needed about half when Graham caught word.

“There was no way I wasn’t going to let him complete his mission,” Graham said.

Graham has donated in the past - in total providing nearly $100-thousand for Tysen’s Mission.

Joined by his mom and grandmother when he found out he reached his goal – Tysen’s family says they are beyond proud.

“I’m really happy he was able to reach his goal on his deadline, it just means so much,” said Tysen’s mom, Linda Lefebvre.