It feels like spring this Thursday in Ottawa, here's when it'll start to rain

    A good start to the day this Thursday with a mix of sun and cloud along with warm temperatures in Ottawa.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a high of 19 C today. A 30 per cent chance of showers is in the forecast this afternoon. It’s going to be mainly cloudy tonight with a low of 8 C.

    Friday will be warm with a high of 20 C and a mix of sun and cloud. A low of 11 C and cloudy periods are in the forecast for the night.

    The weekend is going to be mostly cloudy. On Saturday, we’ll see a high of 15 C and a low of 10 C. On Sunday, a high of 18 C and a low 9 C are in the forecast.

    The weather agency is expecting higher than average temperatures this month.

    "Long range guidance suggests continued warmer than normal conditions most likely from the Great Lakes into northeastern, central and eastern Ontario. The magnitude may be greatest in southern portions of northeastern Ontario and over the lakes themselves," the weather agency says.

    "Guidance for precipitation suggests only weak and variable anomalies."

    With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond

