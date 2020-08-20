OTTAWA -- Coun. Diane Deans says she is healthy and will be returning to Ottawa City Hall, nearly one year after she was diagnosed with ovarian cancer.

Deans has announced she will return from medical leave on Tuesday, Sept. 8 after undergoing treatment.

"The diagnosis was a devastating blow," said the Gloucester-Southgate Councillor in a statement Thursday afternoon.

"But the support from my family, friends, health care professionals and the community was unwavering and I am thrilled to announce that I am healthy, strong and ready to get back to work."

Excited to announce that I will be returning to City Council on September 8th! This has been a helluva a year and I am so thankful for the support of my family, friends, healthcare professionals and the entire community. #FightLikeaGirl #HealthyandStrong pic.twitter.com/miKsHlZkw4 — Diane Deans (@dianedeans) August 20, 2020

Deans says in addition to returning as councillor, she will also resume her role as Chair of the Ottawa Police Services Board and Crime Prevention Ottawa.

"This has been a challenging year for our city," said Deans. "I am looking forward to meeting those challenges head on."

In a social media post on Sept. 22, Deans said "it is with a heavy heart that I share with you that I have received the devastating diagnosis of ovarian cancer."

She began treatment the next day.

Deans completed her chemotherapy treatment at the Ottawa Hospital Cancer Centre in March, saying at the time that she's "looking forward to the next few months of recovery before returning to City Hall."

Deans has served as Councillor for 25 years.