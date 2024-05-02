Highrise fire leaves 2 children, woman in critical condition on Donald Street

Ottawa Fire Services says two children and a woman were taken to hospital in critical condition after a fire broke out in a residential highrise building on Donald Street and St. Laurent Boulevard Thursday morning.

It started on the third floor at 1244 Donald St. at around 6 a.m.

Crews say they were on scene four minutes into the initial call. When they arrived, they confirmed the heavy smoke in the building. They note that multiple residents were taking shelter at their balconies. The fire became under control at 6:54 a.m.

Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick DeFazio told CTV News Ottawa crews had to rescue the two children and the woman from the the third floor and brought them ouside.

"(Once outside,) firefighters went on board the ambulances to help Ottawa Paramedics with resuscitation efforts while on route to the hospital," Ottawa Fire Services said on X.

"Firefighters checked on residents on every floor and assisted multiple residents evacuate and administered oxygen to residents in their units."

Marc-Antoine Deschamps, Ottawa Paramedic Service spokesperson told reporters in a media availability on Thursday in total, there were 14 injuries. While six patients were treated on scene, five others were taken to hospital in stable condition.

Hundreds of displaced residents sheltered nearby after the incident. They have been able to board OC Transpo buses later in the morning to regroup at the Overbrook Community Centre, according to firefighters.

City councillor Tim Tierney said the city's main concern is "to ensure all residents are well," noting that it is unclear yet how many have been displaced.

"Police, fire, paramedics, as well as OC Transpo are all coordinating," Tierney said. "Red Cross is also assisting."

Ottawa Fire Services chief Paul Hutt said the highrise building has approximately 136 units. He said that 50 apartments were impacted by the fire, citing water and smoke damage.

The Ottawa Police Service has dispatched "numerous officers" to help the city's fire department tackle the incident. Police say significant delays are expected in the area.

'A disaster': Heavy smoke suffocating residents

A resident living on the seventh floor told CTV News Ottawa's Katie Griffin that she saw paramedics performing CPR to revive the critically injured children and the women.

All three were taken to hospital "unconcious," she notes.

She describes the scene as "a disaster" with heavy smoke, noting that residents were suffocating as they were evacuating the building by walking down the stairs.

The investigation into what led to the fire is ongoing.

This is a developing story. More to come