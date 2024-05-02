Ottawa teen taken to hospital in critical condition following stabbing in Nepean

Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.

It happened in the 100 block of Constellation Drive just before noon.

The Ottawa Police Service says there is a currently “a significant police presence due to a police operation.”

Police are asking people to avoid the area, noting that roads might be closed as they investigate.

The city’s police service did not provide further information.

More to come