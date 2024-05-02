OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Ottawa teen taken to hospital in critical condition following stabbing in Nepean

    An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File) An arm patch is seen on an Ottawa Police Service officer during a news conference, in Ottawa, Wednesday, Sept. 6, 2023. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld/File)
    Ottawa paramedics say a teenage male was taken to hospital in critical condition following a stabbing that happened in Nepean Thursday.

    It happened in the 100 block of Constellation Drive just before noon.

    The Ottawa Police Service says there is a currently “a significant police presence due to a police operation.”

    Police are asking people to avoid the area, noting that roads might be closed as they investigate.

    The city’s police service did not provide further information.

    More to come

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

