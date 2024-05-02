Drugs, weapon, cash seized, 5 people facing charges in Brockville, Ont.

The Brockville Police Service says five people are facing charges following two search warrants at a multi-unit complex located on Central Avenue.

It happened on Wednesday when police found and seized drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine amounting to $12,000, “Glock 19 replica handgun with a laser sight” and $1,500 in cash.

Two women, 33, 32, along with three men, 27, 38, 42 are facing charged related to drug trafficking, police say.

The 38-year-old man is facing an additional charge – possession of dangerous weapon.

While the 42-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman remain in custody, the rest are scheduled to appear in court. Police did not specify the dates.