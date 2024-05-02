OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Drugs, weapon, cash seized, 5 people facing charges in Brockville, Ont.

    The Brockville Police Service says five people are facing charges following two search warrants at a multi-unit complex located on Central Avenue. (Brockville Police Service/ handout) The Brockville Police Service says five people are facing charges following two search warrants at a multi-unit complex located on Central Avenue. (Brockville Police Service/ handout)
    The Brockville Police Service says five people are facing charges following two search warrants at a multi-unit complex located on Central Avenue.

    It happened on Wednesday when police found and seized drugs, including methamphetamine and cocaine amounting to $12,000, “Glock 19 replica handgun with a laser sight” and $1,500 in cash.

    Two women, 33, 32, along with three men, 27, 38, 42 are facing charged related to drug trafficking, police say.

    The 38-year-old man is facing an additional charge – possession of dangerous weapon.

    While the 42-year-old man and the 32-year-old woman remain in custody, the rest are scheduled to appear in court. Police did not specify the dates.

