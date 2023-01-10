Two-vehicle crash in Pembroke, Ont. leads to domestic violence charges
Ontario Provincial Police have laid several charges against an individual from Petawawa, Ont. following a two-vehicle crash in Pembroke that was allegedly part of a domestic dispute.
Officers were called to the scene of the crash in the east end of Pembroke on Saturday.
A 31-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, mischief under $5,000, and two counts each of intimidation, criminal harassment and uttering threats.
Police say the accused was also injured during the incident after “coming into contact with one of the involved vehicles,” according to a news release. The injuries were not life threatening.
The accused was not identified. Police typically do not release names of people charged in connection with domestic violence in order to protect the anonymity of victims.
RESOURCES FOR SURVIVORS
If you or someone you know is living in or involved in an abusive relationship help is available. Contact Bernadette McCann House 24/7 for support, advice, or the safety of a shelter at 1-800-267-4930.
The Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County is also available 24/7 for information and support at 1-800-663-3060.
You can also attend the emergency department of any hospital in Renfrew County and ask to speak to a member of the Assault Response Team.
Victim Services of Renfrew County is also available to provide emotional and practical assistance to people who have experienced domestic violence. They can be reached at 613-649-2852 or toll free at 1-877-568-5730. In emergencies call 9-1-1.
'We should have done better': Via Rail CEO says sorry for holiday travel disruptions
Weeks after travellers were left stranded and scrambling due to train delays and cancellations over the holidays, Via Rail's president and CEO is saying sorry for letting its passengers down.
Homeless man allegedly stabbed to death by 8 teenage girls in Toronto identified
The homeless man who died following an alleged swarming-style stabbing by a group of teenage girls last month has been identified by police.
N.S. MLA warned of legal action over social media post on woman's hospital death
A Nova Scotia politician has been threatened with legal action after she publicly posted a letter with information about a woman who died in hospital after a seven-hour wait for a doctor.
12-year-old in custody in Oklahoma for fatally stabbing 9-year-old brother while parent slept upstairs, police say
A 12-year-old girl is in custody in Tulsa, Oklahoma, after fatally stabbing her 9-year-old brother, according to police.
opinion | Tom Mulcair: Think Trudeau overspent? Don't take Poilievre's word for it, just ask Morneau
The timing is of course mere coincidence, but it’s hard not to see a parallel between Prince Harry’s memoir targeting his own family and Bill Morneau’s self-serving stilettos aimed at Justin Trudeau, writes former NDP Leader Tom Mulcair writes in his exclusive column for CTVNews.ca. 'Two very wealthy, very privileged, very entitled men sharing their deep thoughts on just how unfair things have been for them, and settling accounts.'
Ontario court overturns HIV murder convictions, substitutes manslaughter verdicts
Ontario's top court has overturned two first-degree murder convictions in the case of a man who did not disclose his HIV-positive status to sexual partners, though he remains a dangerous offender.
Canada will see weakest level of homes sales since 2001 this year: TD report
A new report from TD Economics predicts Canada will see the weakest level of home sales since 2001 this year.
Off-duty police officer killed in avalanche near Kaslo, B.C., another injured
An off-duty police officer has died in an avalanche in southeastern British Columbia, less than a week after Avalanche Canada warned the snowpack across much of Western Canada was 'weak,' 'scary' and 'spooky.'
