Two-vehicle crash in Pembroke, Ont. leads to domestic violence charges

Ontario Provincial Police have laid several charges against an individual from Petawawa, Ont. following a two-vehicle crash in Pembroke that was allegedly part of a domestic dispute.

Officers were called to the scene of the crash in the east end of Pembroke on Saturday.

A 31-year-old was arrested and charged with dangerous driving, mischief under $5,000, and two counts each of intimidation, criminal harassment and uttering threats.

Police say the accused was also injured during the incident after “coming into contact with one of the involved vehicles,” according to a news release. The injuries were not life threatening.

The accused was not identified. Police typically do not release names of people charged in connection with domestic violence in order to protect the anonymity of victims.

RESOURCES FOR SURVIVORS

If you or someone you know is living in or involved in an abusive relationship help is available. Contact Bernadette McCann House 24/7 for support, advice, or the safety of a shelter at 1-800-267-4930.

The Women's Sexual Assault Centre of Renfrew County is also available 24/7 for information and support at 1-800-663-3060.

You can also attend the emergency department of any hospital in Renfrew County and ask to speak to a member of the Assault Response Team.

Victim Services of Renfrew County is also available to provide emotional and practical assistance to people who have experienced domestic violence. They can be reached at 613-649-2852 or toll free at 1-877-568-5730. In emergencies call 9-1-1.