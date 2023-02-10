Two suspects in Billings Bridge robbery found, police say

Ottawa police say two suspects wanted for stealing a man’s phone, shoving him and his young daughter in the process, have been found.

The robbery happened on Sunday at Billings Bridge mall on Riverside Drive. Around 4:30 p.m., two people approached another man and demanded he hand over his phone, police said in a news release.

“During the confrontation, the victim was shoved, and his phone stolen after it fell from his hands,” police said. “While being shoved, the victim’s two-year-old daughter was also shoved and fell to the ground.”

Police said neither the man nor his daughter were injured.

Police issued a news release about the suspects on Friday morning. By the afternoon, the two suspects had been found.

CTV News has removed the suspects' photos because police say they are young offenders.