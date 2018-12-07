

CTV Ottawa





Two middle school children in Oshawa, Ontario just east of Toronto were sent to hospital after consuming cannabis cookies. It's reported one of the students brought the home-baked cookies to school and ate them with a friend.

The two were taken to hospital for observation. Officers say one of the students' parents, who has a medical cannabis licence, had made the cookies for his personal consumption.

Police say the Children's Aid Society will be contacted to conduct a review. Police say they have taken the time to educate students, parents, caregivers and teachers about the dangers and risks of consuming drugs at such an early age.

The school where the two middle school students attend, has classes from Junior Kindergarten to Grade 8.

