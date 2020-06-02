Advertisement
Two Quebec men charged with gun offenses after traffic stop on 401 near Kingston
A gun Ontario Provincial Police say was seized during a traffic stop on Highway 401 near Kingston, Ont. early Tues. June 2, 2020. (OPP handout)
OTTAWA -- Ontario Provincial Police say two men from Quebec are facing several firearms charges after being stopped on the 401 near Kingston.
In a press release, OPP say they were informed of a vehicle in the area whose registered owner was unlicensed at around 12:30 a.m. Tuesday. The vehicle was stopped on Highway 401 near Sir John A. Macdonald Boulevard in Kingston.
Police say, based on unspecified evidence in the vehicle, two people were arrested. A loaded handgun was found during a search of the car.
43-year-old Vincent Paquet, of Montreal, and 42-year-old Alexandre Sanon, of Pointe-aux-Trembles, Quebec have been charged with a variety of offenses, including unauthorized possession of a firearm and possession of a firearm with a defaced serial number.
Police say the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending.