Two people seriously injured in second crash on Highway 416 Saturday

Two people were seriously injured, including one who was trapped, after this vehicle rolled on Highway 416 near West Hunt Club Road, April 23, 2022. Ottawa firefighters removed the roof to free the trapped person. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter) Two people were seriously injured, including one who was trapped, after this vehicle rolled on Highway 416 near West Hunt Club Road, April 23, 2022. Ottawa firefighters removed the roof to free the trapped person. (Ottawa Fire Service/Twitter)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Ukraine: Russians try to storm Mariupol plant, strike Odessa

Russian forces in Ukraine tried to storm a steel plant housing soldiers and civilians in the southern city of Mariupol on Saturday while attempting to crush the last corner of resistance in a place of deep symbolic and strategic value to Moscow, Ukrainian officials said.

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina