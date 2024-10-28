OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man dead after stabbing in Vanier

    An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa) An Ottawa Police vehicle is seen behind police tape. (CTV News Ottawa)
    Police say a man is dead after a stabbing in Vanier Monday night. 

    On social media, police say emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Ste. Monique St. around 8:00 p.m for reports of a stabbing. 

    Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries. 

    According to police, a suspect has been arrested, but no other details were provided. 

    The Homicide Unit is investigating. 

    This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available...

