Man dead after stabbing in Vanier

Police say a man is dead after a stabbing in Vanier Monday night.

On social media, police say emergency crews were called to the 200 block of Ste. Monique St. around 8:00 p.m for reports of a stabbing.

Paramedics say the victim was taken to hospital in critical condition, but later died from his injuries.

According to police, a suspect has been arrested, but no other details were provided.

The Homicide Unit is investigating.

This is a breaking news story. More details will be provided as they become available...