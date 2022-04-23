Highway 416 closed southbound after milk truck crash
A tractor-trailer loaded with milk has rolled over on Highway 416, causing significant delays for drivers.
The crash happened in the southbound lanes of the highway near Roger Stevens Drive at around 6:30 a.m.
One driver was assessed at the scene and taken to hospital with minor injuries, according to Ottawa paramedics.
The Ottawa Fire Service says crews worked to absorb the spilled milk and some fuel that was leaking. Crews moved the truck to help clear the traffic that was stuck before OPP closed the road for the investigation and cleanup.
It's unclear when the highway will reopen.
This is a developing story. More details to come...
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Conservative leadership hopeful Lewis pitches unifying party while promoting social conservatism
Leslyn Lewis says that, in making her second attempt to become leader of the Conservative Party, she's confident that she can unify the party while promoting socially-conservative positions. In an interview on CTV's Question Period, Lewis said she considers herself a Conservative candidate, who has social conservative policies, and the ability to win with anti-abortion, anti-vaccine mandate, and anti-carbon tax policies.
Exclusive | American Airlines disputes $100K fine for flying passengers without negative COVID tests into Canada
American Airlines is disputing a $100,000 fine assessed by Transport Canada for allowing passengers who didn’t produce negative COVID-19 tests to board a flight to Calgary last summer.
COVID-19 travel rules easing Monday for children and the fully vaccinated
Starting Monday, some of Canada's pandemic border restrictions are being eased for those who are fully vaccinated and for children regardless of their vaccination status.
Ukraine reports Russians trying to storm Mariupol plant
Russian forces attacked a steel plant in the shattered Ukrainian port city of Mariupol on Saturday, Ukrainian officials said, apparently seeking to eliminate the last pocket of Ukrainian resistance in the strategic city the Kremlin claims its military has otherwise seized.
Indigenous, racialized, LGBTQ groups and sex workers criticize online hate bill
Members of the LGBTQ community, Indigenous people and racialized groups fear a proposed law tackling online harm could disproportionately curtail their online freedoms and even make them police targets, responses to a government consultation have warned.
Advocates want a feminist spending review as feds insist no social-program cuts
The Liberal government is insisting that the goal of an upcoming federal spending review is not to slash social programs, while gender-equality advocates want to make sure it is done with women and marginalized people in mind.
Canada has sent heavy artillery and ammunition to Ukraine
Canada has sent a number of M777 howitzers and ammunition from the Canadian Armed Forces to the Security Forces of Ukraine, fulfilling the prime minister's promise to send heavy artillery to the embattled country.
Tour boat with 26 missing in north Japan after distress call
A tour boat with 26 people aboard was missing in rough and cold waters off northern Japan on Saturday after issuing a distress call and reporting to be sinking, the coast guard said.
French election: Macron in pole position, Le Pen racing hard
President Emmanuel Macron is in the pole position to win reelection Sunday in France's presidential runoff, yet his lead over far-right rival Marine Le Pen depends on one major uncertainty: voters who decide to stay home.
Atlantic
-
Nova Scotia plan to address challenges in health system panned for lacking detail
The highly anticipated plan for reforming Nova Scotia's ailing health system is "nothing new" and lacks detail, opposition parties said Friday, after the Progressive Conservatives released their strategy to fulfil their main election promise.
-
Nova Scotia expands eligibility for 2nd COVID-19 booster shots to youth, individuals over 70
Nova Scotians aged 70 and older can now book a second COVID-19 booster dose as long as at least 120 days have passed since their last shot.
-
A range of reactions to N.S. healthcare action plan
Joan Sinden is among the more than 88,300 Nova Scotians without a family physician. For her, all the Progressive Conservative government's healthcare plan is right now, is words.
Toronto
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Four people sought after items worth more than $8,000 stolen from vehicle in Scarborough
Toronto police are asking for the public’s help identifying four people who allegedly broke into a vehicle in Scarborough earlier this month and stole items worth thousands.
-
Ontario man who sold used car warns others after being mailed $2,500 bill
An Ontario man who sold his used car earlier this year is warning other people about his situation after he received an unexpected letter in the mail months later saying he now owes $2,500.
Montreal
-
Guy Lafleur has died at age 70 after battle with lung cancer
Montreal Canadiens legend Guy Lafleur has died at the age of 70. The Quebecer was a bonafide Habs icon, winning five Stanley Cups and remaining, to this day, the team's all-time scoring leader.
-
'I just miss my buddy': Guy Lafleur's teammates reflect on a legendary career
On Friday, news broke that Lafleur passed away after a battle with lung cancer. He was 70 years old. His death sent shockwaves through the hockey community, especially his former teammates, who watched Lafleur grow into the hockey great he turned out to be.
-
Quebec man pleads guilty in February 2020 killing of teen girl, sentenced to life
Francois Senecal was sentenced to life in prison on Friday after pleading guilty to the second-degree murder of then-13-year-old Oceane Boyer in February 2020.
Northern Ontario
-
Film and TV projects get provincial funding to shoot in North Bay
Five television and film projects received funding from the Ontario government Friday morning to shoot in North Bay and surrounding area.
-
FedNor provides $3.8M for tourism sector in northeastern Ontario
The Federal Economic Development Agency for Northern Ontario is spending $3.8 million on four initiatives in northeastern Ontario to support the tourism industry.
-
Sudbury drop-in centre receives operational funding for another year
The drop-in centre at the Samaritan Centre has received funding to operate for another year.
London
-
Lights Out London: One simple step to help thousands of migrating birds
It couldn’t get much easier to assist tens-of-thousands of migrating birds that are passing through our region this spring — turn off your unnecessary lights.
-
Students asked to make anti-abortion posters in Woodstock school sparks outrage
A Catholic elementary school in Woodstock, Ont. is under scrutiny after assigning their grade 8 students to make anti-abortion posters as part of a class assignment.
-
Four people arrested after allegedly damaging, stealing from vehicles
Four people who allegedly smashed windows and stole from multiple vehicles parked outside a Horwick business were arrested after their vehicle became stuck in a field.
Winnipeg
-
Manitoba pharmacies will soon offer Pfizer's COVID-19 antiviral pill
Manitobans will soon have expanded access to Pfizer's antiviral pill to combat COVID-19. A spokesperson for Shared Health told CTV News in a statement Friday that the provincial government is working to make the drug available through pharmacies.
-
Winnipeg man charged after two children under 10 sexually assaulted at unlicensed home daycare
Disturbing allegations have come to light surrounding an unlicensed home daycare where the Winnipeg Police Service said two children under 10 were sexually assaulted.
-
Hudson's Bay Company calls donation of Winnipeg building an act of reconciliation
Hudson's Bay Co., North America's oldest company with fur trading roots entwined with Canada's Indigenous Peoples, is calling the donation of its landmark Winnipeg building to a First Nations group an act of reconciliation
Kitchener
-
'We’re not animals': Calls for porta-potties at growing homeless encampment in Kitchener
Residents of a growing homeless encampment in north Kitchener are calling on the Region of Waterloo for help addressing a lack of basic sanitation facilities at the site, but the region says it's not that simple.
-
Ontario's top doctor says COVID-19 hospital, ICU admissions to peak next week
Ontario’s Chief Medical Officer of Health Dr. Kieran Moore says he’s cautiously optimistic that the worst of the sixth COVID-19 wave will be over soon as hospiltizations are expected to peak in the coming week.
-
Waterloo statistics prof dunks on Tim’s Roll Up To Win – again
After cracking the Roll Up to Win code in 2020, Michael Wallace is tackling the since revamped online contest again this year.
Calgary
-
Man killed, woman suffers critical injures in plane crash west of Calgary
Calgary EMS say one person was killed and another was badly injured in a plane crash near the Springbank Airport on Friday.
-
Strathmore RCMP charge two in stolen credit card incident
A 44-year-old Calgary man faces charges after Strathmore RCMP officers caught him after he tried to use several stolen credit cards at a local business.
-
Another day of record-breaking spring snow in Calgary
Calgary was hit with another record snowfall on Friday.
Saskatoon
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
Saskatoon murder trial: Accused allegedly wore victim's Hugo Boss jacket after he was killed
The man accused in the death of Richard Fernuk may have been captured on on surveillance video wearing his suit jacket.
-
PRINCE ALBERT
PRINCE ALBERT | Vintage clothing trend helping the environment
The owner of a new vintage clothing shop in Prince Albert says he hopes to capitalize on a trend and help the environment at the same time.
Edmonton
-
7 youths charged with second-degree murder in Edmonton high school attack
Seven youths, including two 14-year-olds, have been charged with second-degree murder after a 16-year-old student died of a stab wound last week.
-
Intraparty war in Alberta Premier Kenney's UCP sees Twitter fight over clown image
An internal feud battering Alberta’s governing party took a new twist after one of Premier Jason Kenney’s senior political staffers went on Twitter and compared United Conservative backbench critics to clowns.
-
Kane scores hat trick as Oilers clinch playoff spot with 6-3 win over Avalanche
Evander Kane had three goals and an assist and Connor McDavid had three assists as the Edmonton Oilers clinched a playoff berth with a 6-3 victory over the Colorado Avalanche on Friday.
Vancouver
-
2nd body found during demolition of Vancouver heritage building destroyed by fire
Two bodies have been located during the demolition of a mixed-use building in Vancouver's Gastown neighbourhood, firefighters say.
-
B.C. COVID-19 data suggests Interior Health, Fraser Health seeing worst of 6th wave so far
B.C.'s available COVID-19 data, while limited, shows the Interior and Fraser health authorities recording more hospitalizations and cases than other parts of the province in recent weeks.
-
B.C. hockey community remembers Guy Lafleur as 'class guy' on and off the ice
Although he was a legend in Montreal, Guy LaFleur was also loved by fans and fellow hockey players in British Columbia.
Regina
-
Another powerful storm incoming for southeast Sask.
The southeast corner of Saskatchewan can’t catch a break as it braces for another Colorado Low to arrive over the weekend.
-
'We ask for prayers': Sask. First Nation provides update on search for missing boy
Nearly 70 hours after Frank Young was last seen, Red Earth Cree Nation officials have provided an update on the search for the missing boy.
-
'It was a no brainer': Grayson group commits to opening community’s first daycare
The southeastern Saskatchewan community of Grayson will be welcoming its first fully licensed daycare this September.