OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Showers today, with highs of 20 C on Wednesday and Halloween in Ottawa

    The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa) The Rideau Canal in Ottawa. (Josh Pringle/CTV News Ottawa)
    Share

    Ottawa is set to enjoy double-digit high temperatures over the next four days, including highs of 20 C on Wednesday and 22 C on Halloween.

    The temperature is -1 C at 6 a.m.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today with a few showers beginning this afternoon. High 11 C.

    A few showers ending this evening then cloudy overnight. Temperature steady near 10 C.

    Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

    Thursday will be sunny. High 22 C.

    Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers Halloween night. Low 11 C.

    The outlook for Friday is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

    Saturday will be sunny. High 6 C.

    The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News