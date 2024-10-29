Showers today, with highs of 20 C on Wednesday and Halloween in Ottawa

Ottawa is set to enjoy double-digit high temperatures over the next four days, including highs of 20 C on Wednesday and 22 C on Halloween.

The temperature is -1 C at 6 a.m.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for increasing cloudiness today with a few showers beginning this afternoon. High 11 C.

A few showers ending this evening then cloudy overnight. Temperature steady near 10 C.

Wednesday will see a mix of sun and cloud. High 20 C.

Thursday will be sunny. High 22 C.

Environment Canada’s forecast calls for a 70 per cent chance of showers Halloween night. Low 11 C.

The outlook for Friday is cloudy with a 30 per cent chance of showers. High 12 C.

Saturday will be sunny. High 6 C.

The normal temperatures for this time of year are a high of 9 C and a low of 1 C.