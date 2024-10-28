Fire engulfs rural west Ottawa barn

Firefighters extinguished a fire that engulfed a tin barn in rural west Ottawa on Monday afternoon.

Ottawa Fire Services says crews responded to a farm on the 2900 block of Kinburn Side Road shortly after 1:15 p.m. A 911 caller had reported the barn contained fuel and other combustibles.

Fire crews could see smoke and flames coming from all four sides of the 150 x 75 foot structure.

The blaze was started by a vehicle fire inside the barn, according to Ottawa Fire Services spokesperson Nick Defazio.

Ottawa paramedics confirmed they treated and assessed one person at the scene for minor smoke inhalation. They were released at the scene.

No animals were located inside. The barn had various antiques, sleds and carriages inside, Defazio said.

Fire crews had to shuttle water with tanker trucks to the scene as there are no hydrants in the area. The structure began to collapse shortly before 2:15 p.m.

The fire was confirmed under control at around 4:10 p.m.

An Ottawa Fire Services investigator has been called to determine the cause of the fire.

An escavator was called to the scene to move the debris and extinguish hot spots.