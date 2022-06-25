Two people charged with impaired boating in Ottawa's east end

Two people are facing charges of impaired operation of a boat following a blitz on the Ottawa River by Ottawa police.

Officers with the Marine, Dive and Trails Unit stopped 16 boats at Petrie Island and the Rockcliffe Yacht Club on Friday.

Police say two operators were charged with impaired operation of a vessel, one person received a three day suspension and one "warn range" suspension was issued.

"Boating while impaired is an offence under the Criminal Code of Canada and a boat is a vehicle in the same way a car is under the Highway Traffic Act in all provinces and territories," police said on its website.

"If you are convicted of driving any motorized vehicle under the influence, you will lose your licence."

Two people were charged with having open liquor not in a closed compartment.

Other charges issued included four for failing to have a personal floatation device, failing to produce a pleasure craft operator card and failing to transfer a vessel licence.