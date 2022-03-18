Two Ottawa teens charged with attempted murder in Kingston
Two Ottawa teenagers have been charged with attempted murder following a St. Patrick's Day stabbing in Kingston, Ont.
Police say officers responded to a stabbing in the Old Colony Park area in the city's west end just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.
One victim was transported to hospital with "very serious injuries", according to police. A second male victim was not hurt.
Police say two 17-year-olds from Ottawa are facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.
One of the accused is also charged with possessing a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon in connection to a second victim.
