Two Ottawa teens charged with attempted murder in Kingston

Two Ottawa teenagers have been charged with attempted murder following a St. Patrick's Day stabbing in Kingston, Ont.

Police say officers responded to a stabbing in the Old Colony Park area in the city's west end just after 8:30 p.m. Thursday.

One victim was transported to hospital with "very serious injuries", according to police. A second male victim was not hurt.

Police say two 17-year-olds from Ottawa are facing charges of attempted murder and aggravated assault.

One of the accused is also charged with possessing a dangerous weapon and assault with a weapon in connection to a second victim.