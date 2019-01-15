

Josh Pringle, CTV Morning Live





Two people are homeless after a $1 million fire at a home in Ottawa’s south-end.

Ottawa Fire responded to multiple 911 calls reporting the garage on fire at a home on Cedar Drive.

Officials say fire crews tried to contain the fire in a defensive attack mode. Pictures from the scene show the fire spread through the rest of the home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

Ottawa Fire says there were no hydrants on Cedar Drive, so tankers shuttled water from the Kars dock on the Rideau River to the scene.