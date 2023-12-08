Two drivers with major injuries after head-on crash in Tyendinaga Township

Two drivers were taken to hospital with major injuries following a head-on crash in Tyendinaga Township on Thursday afternoon.

OPP, EMS and the Tyendinaga Township Fire Department were called to the collision between Miltown Road and Wyman Road shortly before 3:30 p.m.

The crash occurred about 20 kilometres between Belleville and Napanee near the town of Shannonville.

The two-vehicle collision was between an SUV and a sedan. Police say the SUV was travelling eastbound and the sedan was travelling westbound, with one person in each vehicle.

Both drivers had to be extricated from their vehicles by the Tyendinaga Township Fire Department. They were subsequently taken to hospital by paramedics with major injuries.

The road was closed following an investigation and reopened later in the evening when the scene was cleared.

An investigation by the Lennox and Addington OPP is ongoing.