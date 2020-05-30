OTTAWA -- Two more Ottawa residents have died due to COVID-19, while five new cases of the virus have been detected in Ottawa.

Ottawa Public Health reported the new cases in its daily epidemiology update on Saturday afternoon.

Since the first case of COVID-19 was reported on March 11, there have been 1,935 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa, including 242 deaths.

Thirty-seven people are currently in hospital with COVID-19.

The median age of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa is 56. The youngest case involved a four-month-old child.

Recovering from COVID-19

Ottawa Public Health says 81 per cent of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are resolved.

The report shows 1,571 of the 1,935 people who tested positive for novel coronavirus have recovered.

There are currently 122 active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa.

Exposure to COVID-19

More than half of the COVID-19 cases in Ottawa are linked to outbreaks in long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, group homes and shelters.

Ottawa Public Health says 978 of the 1,935 cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are linked to an institutional outbreak.

A total of 453 cases are linked to a confirmed case of COVID-19, while 184 cases are linked to community transmission.

Ten per cent of COVID-19 cases have been linked to travel.

Change in case numbers

Ottawa Public Health reported 1,937 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Friday.

In a note Saturday, the health unit says “on further case investigation, seven cases reported in the last report were found to be duplicates of existing cases or to reside outside of Ottawa. The change from the previous report count reflects new cases that have not previously been reported.”

There are 1,935 laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa as of Friday, May 29.