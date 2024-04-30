Two killed after collision with truck on Hwy. 417 near Limoges, Ont.

Ontario Provincial Police say two people were killed after a car and a transport truck collided in the westbound lanes of Highway 417 near Limoges, Ont. on Tuesday afternoon.

OPP say they responded to the crash just before 3 p.m. along with paramedics and firefighters where initial information suggested the car and the truck were engulfed in flames.

Witnesses attempted to remove occupants from the car, but were unable to because of the smoke and flames. Police initially did not provide specifics of the fatal collision, but said in an update Wednesday morning that two occupants of the car were pronounced dead at the scene.

The westbound lanes of Hwy. 417 reopened at the Limoges exit just after 1:30 a.m.

Police issued a reminder on social media Tuesday afternoon to say that flying a drone over a collision or crime scene is prohibited.

"We also respectfully request that people refrain from posting pictures that could potentially identify victims," police said.

The OPP is working with the Office of the Chief Coroner to confirm the identity of the deceased individuals.

Anyone with relevant dashcam video or witnessed the collision, and has not yet spoken with police, they should contact Russell County OPP at 1-888-311-122 and refer to incident number E240532150.

The investigation is on-going.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's William Eltherington