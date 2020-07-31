OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are accusing a woman and a man of stealing a car after stopping a driver early Thursday evening.

Police said a vehicle that had been reported stolen was stopped in the Prince of Wales and Hunt Club area at around 6:44 p.m. Thursday.

The woman driver was arrested without incident, but the man in the passenger seat ran away. He was later tracked to a home on Wellsmere Crescent and arrested, according to a police press release.

Cassidy Parsons-MacLachlin, 20, of Ottawa is facing charges of Theft of a Motor Vehicle, Theft under $5000 and Possession of Property Obtained by Crime.

Abdullah Mohrram, 29, of Ottawa is facing the same charges and an additional charge of resisting a peace officer.