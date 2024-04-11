Two Canadian acts added to Ottawa Bluesfest lineup

Canadian music stars Carly Rae Jepsen and Tyler Shaw are coming to Ottawa Bluesfest this summer.

Organizers announced on Thursday that Jepsen and Shaw will perform at LeBreton Flats on Sunday, July 7. The first Sunday of Bluesfest will be headlined by Maroon 5.

Other headliners at Ottawa Bluesfest this summer include Mother Mother, Nickleback, 50 Cent, Zac Brown Band, Neil Young, Tyler Childers, Motley Crue and Nas as headliners.

"We’re pleased to add these great Canadian artists to the lineup," Mark Monahan, executive and artistic director of Ottawa Bluesfest, said in a statement.

"Our 30th anniversary is shaping up to be a big year with some terrific headliners and some very strong supporting acts, including other recent additions to the lineup, such as fanclubwallet; Oddeline; Giacomo Turra; and Charlie Edward."

Ottawa Bluesfest will run July 4-7 and July 10-14 at LeBreton Flats.

Tickets are now on sale at www.ottawabluesfest.ca.

2024 Ottawa Bluesfest Lineup

July 4: Mother Mother; Orville Peck; Tokyo Police Club; Leith Ross; The Dip, Priyanka; Campbell & Johnston; Country Club Pool Boy; Funeral Lakes; LH Express; OK Naledi; Sandra Bouza; MELO-T

July 5: Nickelback; Warren Zeiders; Noah Cyrus; Ziggy Alberts; Bywater Call; Aleksi Campagne; Danielle Allard; Jaclyn Kenyon; May Davis; Mia Kelly; The Artichoke Hearts; MELO-T

July 6: 50 Cent; Mt. Joy; Killer Mike; Shred Kelly; Etran De L’Aïr; Dwayne Dopsie & The Zydeco Hellraisers; City Fidelia; Hopper; Lynne Hanson; Nice On; Turbo Street Funk; MELO-T

July 7: Maroon 5; Carly Rae Jepsen; Tyler Shaw; Future Islands; Chelsea Cutler; Pokey LaFarge; Blue Moon Marquee; Hussy Hicks; ALAMUSIC; Cinzia & The Eclipse; Brooke Blackburn; FOG Blues & Brass Band

July 10: Zac Brown Band; Charley Crockett; Matthew Good; Medicine Singers ft. Lee Ranaldo, Yonatan Gat & Zoon; Texas King; Jon Muq; Nicolette & The Nobodies; Caroline Jones; Blackburn Brothers; ALAMUSIC; Murray Kinsley & Wicked Grin; Yarro

July 11: Neil Young Crazy Horse; Josh Ross; Corb Lund; Steph Strings; Chambers DesLauriers; ALAMUSIC; Alexa Goldie; Jessica Pearson and The East Wind; John Allaire and The Campistas; Kaya Fraser; Merle Marlow Band

July 12: Tyler Childers; Bahamas; TALK; Jerry Portnoy; Bombino; Annie Raines & Paul Rishell; Brittany Kennell; Empress Nyiringango; Raphael Weinroth-Browne; summersets; Wild Remedy; DJ Eazy EL Dee

July 13: Mötley Crüe; The Tea Party; JJ Wilde; Garret T. Willie; TJ Wheeler; Sean Pinchin; Tony D Band; Blues Harp Blow-Off; DJ Eazy EL Dee

July 14: Nas; Ben Howard; Geneviève Racette; Le Winston Band; JW Jones; DJ Eazy EL Dee