Quebec man facing charges in two grandparent scams in Cornwall, Ont., police say

A Quebec resident is facing charges in connection to two alleged grandparent scams in Cornwall, Ont. over the past two months.

On Friday, an 83-year-old man contacted police to say he received a call from someone pretending to be his grandson and asking for $3,000 in cash, according to Cornwall police.

Police say officers "successfully intercepted the suspect, who was subsequently arrested by police."

A resident of Saint-Jean-sur-Richelieu, Que. is facing charges of fraud over $5,000 and conspiracy to commit an indictable offence.

Police say their investigation uncovered the suspect was allegedly involved in another local grandparent scam in March.

"It is alleged on March 8 and March 9, the man contacted a 73-year-old couple from Cornwall, pretending to be their son and asking for a specific amount of cash," police said.

"It is alleged two meetings took place resulting in the couple being defrauded of $6,000."

The suspect is facing an additional charge of fraud over $5,000.

There has been a rise in grandparent scams in Cornwall, with 25 police investigations so far this year.

“This senior citizen trusted his gut and did the right thing by contacting police right away," Staff Sgt. Tracey Pilon said in a statement. "I would encourage residents of the City of Cornwall to share this story with their parents and grandparents, so they can avoid being a victim themselves."