OPP investigating mail theft in Beachburg, Ont.

    Ontario Provincial Police are investigating after a resident living south of Pembroke reported their mail had been stolen early Monday morning.

    OPP say an unknown person on foot stole mail from the mailbox of a residence of Robertson Drive in the Town of Beachburg.

    The person was last observed walking westbound on Robertson Drive, police say.

    Anyone with information regarding this incident is asked to contact the Upper Ottawa Valley OPP at 613-735-0188 or Pembroke/Renfrew County Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-TIPS (8477) or at www.valleytips.ca.

