Almonte hospital pulling the plug on free parking

Almonte General Hospital says it will begin charging patients a parking fee to support the costs associated with the installation of a new CT scanner.

The hospital said in a news release Tuesday that patients will be charged $4 per visit for parking starting this fall. Monthly passes will also be made available to support those who make frequent trips to the hospital.

"Many people are surprised to learn that the provincial government does not fund the ongoing operation of equipment,” said president and CEO of the Mississippi River Health Alliance, Mary Wilson Trider, in a news release.

"Proceeds from the new parking fees will directly support our new CT Scanner. We have brought a new service to our community that we didn’t have before and these revenues will support its continued operation."

Almonte Hospital says it is one of only a few hospitals in the region that does not currently charge for parking.

The installation and equipment for the new CT scanner is estimated to cost $3.2 million. The first patients are expected to be welcomed by late spring or early summer.