Truck stolen from Kanata North driveway stopped by Ottawa police

The Ottawa Police Service says a 34-year-old man from St-Catherine, Que. is in custody after trying to steal a truck from a driveway in Kanata North.

Police say they received a call just after 5 a.m. on Friday from a resident reporting that his truck was stolen from his driveway.

The city’s police adds officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle in the east-end.

Investigation is ongoing.