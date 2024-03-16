OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Truck stolen from Kanata North driveway stopped by Ottawa police

    A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld A close-up of an Ottawa Police officer’s badge is seen on Thursday, April 28, 2022 in Ottawa. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
    Share

    The Ottawa Police Service says a 34-year-old man from St-Catherine, Que. is in custody after trying to steal a truck from a driveway in Kanata North.

    Police say they received a call just after 5 a.m. on Friday from a resident reporting that his truck was stolen from his driveway.

    The city’s police adds officers were able to locate and stop the vehicle in the east-end.

    Investigation is ongoing.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected

    Follow CTV News