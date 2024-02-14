Truck rolls over and spills dirt on eastern Ontario road

There are no reports of injuries after a truck rolled over and spilled dirt on a highway in eastern Ontario.

Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Westport Road in the Hamlet of Fermoy Wednesday morning.

OPP says the road was closed for 45 minutes due to the incident.

“Roadway closed and detoured for around 45 minutes for clean-up and removal of the vehicle,” OPP said on X.

A photo on social media showed crews working to clear a pile of dirt from the road.

#FrontenacOPP commercial vehicle rollover on Westport Road - Hamlet of Fermoy. No injuries. Roadway closed and detoured for approximately 45 minutes for clean-up and removal of the vehicle. ^rm pic.twitter.com/QOhvoGPZKo — OPP East Region (@OPP_ER) February 14, 2024

Fermoy is located 130 km from downtown Ottawa.