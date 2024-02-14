OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Truck rolls over and spills dirt on eastern Ontario road

    There are no reports of injuries after a truck rolled over and spilled dirt on a highway in eastern Ontario.

    Ontario Provincial Police responded to the crash on Westport Road in the Hamlet of Fermoy Wednesday morning.

    OPP says the road was closed for 45 minutes due to the incident.

    “Roadway closed and detoured for around 45 minutes for clean-up and removal of the vehicle,” OPP said on X.

    A photo on social media showed crews working to clear a pile of dirt from the road.

    Fermoy is located 130 km from downtown Ottawa.

