    • Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont. to remain closed for safety review following nearby homicide

    Fences are seen around the area of Belle Park and Montreal Street in Kingston on Sept. 13, 2024, a day after a violent attack that killed two people and injured another. (Jack Richardson/CTV News Ottawa)
    The City of Kingston says the temporary closure of the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street is being extended in order to review safety improvements at the site, following last week's fatal attack nearby.

    Two men were killed and a woman was seriously injured during a violent incident in the area of a homeless encampment at Belle Park and Montreal Street near the care hub on Sept. 12. A 47-year-old man is facing murder charges.

    In the immediate aftermath of the violence, the Integrated Care Hub said it would be closing its doors temporarily to assist police in their investigation into the double homicide. Mayor Bryan Paterson, meanwhile, called for the immediate closure of the care hub and for the Belle Park encampment to be dismantled.

    The City of Kingston said Wednesday that the police investigation at the scene has completed, but perimeter fencing around the Belle Park encampment and the police presence in the area will remain and access to the Integrated Care Hub will remain closed.

    "Community agencies and the City recognize that substantive operational changes need to be made to 661 Montreal St. to preserve the safety of the individuals accessing services, site staff, and the public. It is important we take appropriate time to assess required changes to ensure service improvements and enhanced safety for all," a news release said.

    "The additional closure time will be used to review operations and safety/security matters of the building and area. Partners and City staff are committed to improving safety for everyone in this area. The services of the ICH are crucial to support the most vulnerable in our community and it will reopen and reopen safely. Further information and notice will be provided once a date has been confirmed."

    The City of Kingston says there will be coordinated access to the Belle Park encampment in the coming days to allow people who were sheltering there to retrieve belongings. The City adds that community agencies continue to provide street outreach and support to displaced individuals.

    Crisis lines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 613-544-4229 or toll free 1-866-616-6005. 

