Integrated Care Hub in Kingston, Ont. to remain closed for safety review following nearby homicide
The City of Kingston says the temporary closure of the Integrated Care Hub on Montreal Street is being extended in order to review safety improvements at the site, following last week's fatal attack nearby.
Two men were killed and a woman was seriously injured during a violent incident in the area of a homeless encampment at Belle Park and Montreal Street near the care hub on Sept. 12. A 47-year-old man is facing murder charges.
- Sign up now for daily CTV News Ottawa newsletters
- The information you need to know, sent directly to you: Download the CTV News App
In the immediate aftermath of the violence, the Integrated Care Hub said it would be closing its doors temporarily to assist police in their investigation into the double homicide. Mayor Bryan Paterson, meanwhile, called for the immediate closure of the care hub and for the Belle Park encampment to be dismantled.
The City of Kingston said Wednesday that the police investigation at the scene has completed, but perimeter fencing around the Belle Park encampment and the police presence in the area will remain and access to the Integrated Care Hub will remain closed.
"Community agencies and the City recognize that substantive operational changes need to be made to 661 Montreal St. to preserve the safety of the individuals accessing services, site staff, and the public. It is important we take appropriate time to assess required changes to ensure service improvements and enhanced safety for all," a news release said.
"The additional closure time will be used to review operations and safety/security matters of the building and area. Partners and City staff are committed to improving safety for everyone in this area. The services of the ICH are crucial to support the most vulnerable in our community and it will reopen and reopen safely. Further information and notice will be provided once a date has been confirmed."
The City of Kingston says there will be coordinated access to the Belle Park encampment in the coming days to allow people who were sheltering there to retrieve belongings. The City adds that community agencies continue to provide street outreach and support to displaced individuals.
Crisis lines are available 24 hours a day, seven days a week by calling 613-544-4229 or toll free 1-866-616-6005.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Federal government to further limit number of international students
The federal government will be further limiting the number of international students permitted to enter Canada next year. It's the government's latest immigration-related measure to address Canadians' ongoing housing and affordability concerns.
Search for suspect in Kentucky highway shooting ends with discovery of body believed to be his
Authorities say they believe the body of a man suspected of shooting and wounding five people on a Kentucky interstate highway has been found.
Here's why you should get all your vaccines as soon as possible
With all these shots, some Canadians may have questions about the benefit of each vaccine, whether they should get every shot and how often to get them, and if it's safe to get them all at once or if they should space them out.
Bloc MPs will vote confidence in Liberal government next week: Blanchet
The Conservatives' first shot at toppling the Liberal government is likely doomed to fail, after Bloc Quebecois Leader Yves-François Blanchet told reporters his MPs will vote confidence in the government.
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
Exploding electronic devices kill 20, wound 450 in second day of explosions in Lebanon
Lebanon's health ministry said Wednesday that at least 20 people were killed and 450 others wounded by exploding electronic devices in multiple regions of the country. The explosions came a day after an apparent Israeli attack targeting pagers used by Hezbollah killed at least 12 and wounded nearly 3,000.
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
Shopping Trends
The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.
Atlantic
-
N.B. Green Party kicks off campaign with minority government musings
New Brunswick’s Green Party has officially launched its fall campaign, on the eve of a provincial election call.
-
Transport Canada orders plan to remove huge tidal power moorings left near N.S. town
Transport Canada has ordered a bankrupt tidal power company and a bankruptcy trustee to produce a plan to remove four huge moorings abandoned in the water near Walton, N.S.
-
Police seize weapons, drugs from Nova Scotia residences
A Woods Harbour, N.S., man is facing dozens of charges after police seized weapons and drugs from South Shore homes last Friday.
Toronto
-
'I'm here for the Porsche': Video shows brazen car theft in Mississauga
Video of a brazen daylight auto theft which shows a suspect running over a victim in a stolen luxury SUV has been released by police west of Toronto.
-
Two people dead after shooting at park north of Toronto: YRP
Two people are dead following an early-morning shooting at a park in a quiet neighbourhood in Keswick, York Regional Police say. Police confirmed just before 11 a.m. that they were investigating a double homicide at Bayview Park. YRP said they responded to the sounds of gunshots at the park just before 7:30 a.m.
-
Here are the restaurants in the 2024 Michelin Guide Toronto & Region
The Michelin Guide has released its 2024 restaurant selection for the Toronto region, with four new establishments getting a Michelin star.
Montreal
-
Quebec woman charged with first-degree murder in death of five-year-old boy
A 29-year-old Quebec woman is facing a first-degree murder charge in the death of a five-year-old boy southwest of Montreal.
-
Laval health authority seeks 40 Foster Families as dozens of children await care
The Laval health authority, CISSS de Laval, says dozens of children need foster care, but there aren't enough families to take them in. The agency is now asking people to open their homes and provide these children with the stability they need.
-
Montreal Children’s Hospital will double cancer trials after $1 million donation
Thanks to a generous donation, the Montreal Children’s Hospital will now be able to double the number of cancer trials it offers to young patients.
Northern Ontario
-
Pilot project will see Sudbury police wearing body cameras next year
Some Greater Sudbury Police officers will wear body-worn cameras as part of a pilot project beginning in 2025.
-
One person dead following North Bay industrial incident
North Bay Police Service says one person has died following an industrial accident at the Ontario Northland Transportation Commission Rail Yard on Tuesday.
-
Detour available after serious collision on Hwy. 101
A detour is now available after Highway 101 closed in both directions between Foleyet and Highway 144, police said Wednesday.
Windsor
-
Residents and business owners frustrated by ongoing Tecumseh Road East construction
People who live and work along Tecumseh Road East say they are frustrated by months-long construction that has blocked portions of the sidewalk and kept customers away from businesses.
-
Police seek suspects after $64,000 bank fraud
Windsor police are asking for the public’s help to identify two suspects involved in a $64,000 bank fraud investigation.
-
Windsor-made documentary premieres on Bell Fibe TV
A new home-grown automotive reality television series has premiered on Bell Fibe TV.
London
-
Sentencing hearing in field party shooting
The mother and brother of an 18-year-old who was shot and killed during a teen field party more than three years ago gave emotional victim impact statements on Wednesday.
-
One dead following Lambton County crash
Around 1:00 p.m. on Tuesday, September 10, OPP, EMS, and local fire services were called to the scene of a two-vehicle collision on Egremont Road in Warwick Township.
-
$10-million lawsuit filed against Fanshawe College
Fanshawe College is being sued over supposed deficiencies in its paralegal program. A proposed class action seeks $10 million in damages on behalf of hundreds of students enrolled in the college's paralegal program since 2020.
Kitchener
-
Three missing people from Kitchener haven't been seen since Sept. 1
Police are hoping the public can help them locate three missing people from Kitchener.
-
40 people displaced due to fire at Brantford’s largest homeless shelter
A fire broke out Tuesday night at Rosewood House, Brantford’s largest homelessness shelter, leaving 40 residents without a place to stay or the essential services they rely on.
-
Blair residents fear new Amazon facility will bring more noise and traffic
Residents in Blair say they’re concerned with the potential noise and traffic that will come with the newest Amazon fulfilment centre set to open this month.
Barrie
-
Brides and vendors claim they were ripped off by Barrie photographer
A growing group of brides and wedding photographers from across the province say they have been taken for tens of thousands of dollars by a Barrie, Ont. wedding photographer.
-
Grey County ticket wins half the record-breaking Lotto Max jackpot
Check your lottery tickets because someone who purchased a ticket in Grey County is an overnight multi-millionaire, having won half of the historic lottery jackpot.
-
Two people dead after shooting in Keswick park
York Regional Police say two people are dead after a shooting at a park in the community of Keswick.
Winnipeg
-
Tornado warning ended, thunderstorm warnings continue
Parts of the province are under a severe thunderstorm warning, while much of the south is under a watch.
-
'It starts off innocent': Manitoba man loses $185,000 to crypto-romance scam
A Manitoba man is warning others after he fell victim to an elaborate online scam over the summer.
-
'Substantial seizure': $300K worth of stolen vehicles recovered from Winnipeg compound
More than $300,000 worth of stolen vehicles were seized from a Winnipeg compound earlier this month, police announced Wednesday.
Calgary
-
Calgary mayor, council left in 'very compromised position' by Green Line calamity
Calgary's Mayor Jyoti Gondek says city council is in "a very compromised position" after the derailing of the Green Line LRT.
-
Man charged in relation to Sunday sexual assault of 12-year-old girl in southeast Calgary
A Calgary man has been charged with sexual assault and sexual interference in relation to an incident with a 12-year-old child that took place in the southeast Calgary community of Walden.
-
Calgary police search Valleyfield property as part of ongoing investigation
A heavy police presence could be seen at a property in the southeast Calgary community of Valleyfield on Wednesday.
Edmonton
-
52-year-old man charged with sexually assaulting teen boy
A 52-year-old man is facing sexual assault charges in connection with the assault of a teen boy.
-
Fire that affected more than 100 people in southwest Edmonton 'suspicious': police
Police say a fire in a southwest Edmonton neighbourhood early this morning is "suspicious."
-
Man wanted in killing of partner arrested, stolen truck recovered
A man wanted in connection with the death of his partner has been arrested.
Regina
-
Executive committee passes purchase of new homeless shelter, council approval required
Regina Executive Committee has passed the purchase of a new building for a low-barrier homeless shelter in Regina.
-
Tornado warning in place for parts of southeast Sask.: Environment Canada
A tornado warning is in place for parts of southeast Saskatchewan on Wednesday evening.
-
Yorkton RCMP seize cocaine in drug trafficking investigation
An ongoing investigation into drug trafficking has resulted in the seizure of cocaine in Yorkton, according to RCMP.
Saskatoon
-
Thomas Hamp believed a 'secret police' were after him the night he killed his girlfriend
Thomas Hamp says he believed secret police were out to kidnap, torture, and kill him when he fatally stabbed his girlfriend Emily Sanche in February of 2022.
-
Teen faces new charge in Sask. high school arson attack
A 14-year-old student who allegedly set her classmate on fire is facing a new charge.
-
'I thought I was dead': Man electrocuted, burned at SaskPower hydro dam calls for compensation
May 9, 2022 was the day Blayne McKay thought he was going to die. He called his wife to say goodbye, after getting electrocuted at the SaskPower Island Falls Hydroelectric Station, about 100 kilometres northwest of Flin Flon.
Vancouver
-
Credit cards, passports, licences: Metro Vancouver police find thousands of pieces of stolen mail
New Westminster police believe they uncovered evidence of an identity fraud operation when they found some 8,000 pieces of stolen mail in a home in the city’s Uptown neighbourhood.
-
Provincial parties discuss public safety as Vancouver BIA presses for platform details
Just over one month before British Columbians head to the polls, public safety – and perceptions of public safety – appear to be issues that will dominate on the campaign trail.
-
B.C. led other provinces in long-term care during pandemic: report
A new report from the Hospital Employees Union details how B.C. led among provinces in protecting long-term care residents during the COVID-19 pandemic.
Vancouver Island
-
B.C. police watchdog clears Mounties of wrongdoing after man's arm broken during traffic stop
British Columbia's police oversight agency says there are no grounds for criminal charges against four Mounties after a man's arm was broken during an arrest on Vancouver Island.
-
'Trove of extraordinary fossils' discovered in northern B.C., museum says
Paleontologists from the Royal B.C. Museum have uncovered "a trove of extraordinary fossils" high in the mountains of northern B.C., the museum announced Thursday.
-
Minimum nurse-patient ratios established at most B.C. hospitals, says health minister
British Columbia Health Minister Adrian Dix says minimum nurse-to-patient ratios meant to improve care and strengthen the health-care system have now been established for most hospital settings.
Kelowna
-
Pregnant pit bull with 10 puppies rescued from rat-infested B.C. home
Animal protection officers in British Columbia have rescued three pit bulls – including one that gave birth to 10 puppies – from a rat-infested home in Kelowna.
-
Son charged with B.C. woman's murder: RCMP
More than a year after a missing Kamloops, B.C., woman’s body was found, her son has been arrested and charged with her murder, Mounties announced Friday.
-
Woman stabbed during daylight Kelowna home invasion: RCMP
A woman suffered life-threatening injuries after being stabbed during a home invasion in Kelowna, according to authorities.