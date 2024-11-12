OTTAWA
Ottawa

    • Man treated for serious injuries following stabbing in Gatineau, Que.

    Gatineau Police Gatineau Police
    Share

    A 32-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries following an evening stabbing at a home in Gatineau, Que.

    Police say officers responded to a call for a stabbing in an apartment building on Boulevard de la Gappe at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday.

    "Upon arrival at the scene, police located a victim with serious injuries to his upper body," police said.

    The victim was transported to hospital.

    Police say a 42-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, and she remained in custody Tuesday morning.

    The investigation continues.

    CTVNews.ca Top Stories

    Shopping Trends

    The Shopping Trends team is independent of the journalists at CTV News. We may earn a commission when you use our links to shop. Read about us.

    Atlantic

    Toronto

    Montreal

    Northern Ontario

    Windsor

    London

    Kitchener

    Barrie

    Winnipeg

    Calgary

    Edmonton

    Regina

    Saskatoon

    Vancouver

    Vancouver Island

    Kelowna

    Stay Connected
    Follow CTV News