Man treated for serious injuries following stabbing in Gatineau, Que.

A 32-year-old man is being treated for serious injuries following an evening stabbing at a home in Gatineau, Que.

Police say officers responded to a call for a stabbing in an apartment building on Boulevard de la Gappe at approximately 6:45 p.m. Monday.

"Upon arrival at the scene, police located a victim with serious injuries to his upper body," police said.

The victim was transported to hospital.

Police say a 42-year-old woman was arrested at the scene, and she remained in custody Tuesday morning.

The investigation continues.