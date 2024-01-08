Trapped man pulled out of wrecked car by firefighters after 2-vehicle crash

Ottawa Fire Services says a man, trapped in his wrecked car, has been pull out after a two-vehicle crash south of Gloucester.

Firefighters say they were called to a report of a two-vehicle collision Monday at 11:11 a.m. at the intersection of Mitch Owens and Old Prescott roads. When they arrived on scene, they found one man involved with the crash trapped in his car. That was when they started the process of taking him out.

They say they had to use specialized tools to gain access to the wrecked car. Eleven minutes into the initial call, the man was extricated. Crews then removed the battery from the car before clearing the scene.

No injuries were reported.