

Ted Raymond, Newstalk 580 CFRA





Ontario Provincial Police say a transport truck driver from Quebec has been charged after a rollover on the 401 near Kingston Thursday morning.

A tractor trailer hauling lumber rolled onto its side in the westbound lanes about one kilometer west of Gardiners Road in Kingston, spilling lumber into eastbound lanes.

OPP say the driver lost control, sending the tractor trailer through the south-side steel barriers separating the lanes at around 8:50 a.m.

The driver suffered minor injuries.

53-year-old Sylvain April is facing one count of careless driving.