McKenney would freeze transit fares if elected mayor

Catherine McKenney says they would freeze transit fares, increase OC Transpo funding by 20 per cent and initiate a “top to bottom review” of the service if elected mayor.

The city councillor says their plan would make transit more affordable and reliable without cutting other city spending and while maintaining "the current three per cent approach" to taxes.

“As a city councillor, I spent years pushing for better transit because I refuse to accept the system that we currently have,” McKenney said while unveiling their plan on Tuesday. "Now, I'm running to fix this system.

“With the right leadership, it can be reliable and affordable.”

Along with freezing fares, McKenney would also make the Equipass for low-income riders cheaper and expand free transit to youth and children aged 17 and under.

McKenney’s planned reforms can be achieved by reallocating existing city spending, they said, and without increasing property taxes.

"I am also anouncing that as mayor, I will remain within the current three per cent approach to taxes," they said.

"There will be no cuts to other services to fund transit. Budgets are about priorities and my priority is to make life more affordable for families and this will deliver on that."

Along with increasing transit funding by 20 per cent over four years, McKenney is proposing bringing the maintenance of the city’s LRT system in-house if Rideau Transit Group/Rideau Transit Maintenance is found to be in default of their contract.

The city and RTG/RTM are in litigation over that question, with the city arguing the LRT consortium is in default in relation to two derailments last year.

McKenney is also promising a top-to-bottom review of OC Transpo in their first 100 days of mayor, which they say would help make transit more reliable and efficient.

"A city is only as strong as its transit. If people can't get to where they need to be on time - if they can't afford to ride transit every day - than their city is failing them."

Transit has been one of the first major flashpoints of the mayoral campaign. Last week, McKenney’s rival Mark Sutcliffe accused them of flip-flopping on fare-free transit.

McKenney said they never promised an immediate end to transit fares.

In July, city staff estimated that eliminating OC Transpo fare increases would increase the transit levy by $11 annually for an average property valued at $415,000.

Ottawa transit fares are among the hihgest in the country.