Chiarelli promises property tax freeze in first year if elected Mayor of Ottawa
Bob Chiarelli is promising to freeze property taxes and fees in the first year of his mandate if elected mayor of Ottawa this fall, saying he believes efficiencies can be found in the city's multi-billion dollar budget to cover costs.
The mayoral candidate is also pledging to freeze spending on new projects in year one of the term, including holding off on stage 2 of the Lansdowne Park revitalization project and major road infrastructure work.
Chiarelli announced Monday morning he will freeze taxes, fees and discretionary spending in the first year of a four-year mandate to provide relief to homeowners and renters.
"Job number one is to deal with the reality that life in Ottawa is becoming unaffordable, and too many residents are desperate for relief," Chiarelli told CTV News Ottawa on Sunday.
"Too many of our citizens are burdened with an inflation rate at a 40 year high and we're finding that thousands of individuals and small business people have had to cut back and do more with less, and they expect the same from their municipal government.
"The mandate that we're talking about would be to find efficiencies in what is a $6 billion budget, and find the efficiencies that will not impact on core services. It will get us through the first year."
Chiarelli says if elected, "Job One on Day One" will be to hire experienced financial experts to do a "top to bottom review" of the city's operations, to be completed within 100 days of the new council taking office.
"The mandate will be to find efficiencies that will not impact core services and get us through the first year while we put a solid strategic plan together," Chiarelli said in a media release.
Chiarelli says the city of Ottawa is in a "deep financial dilemma", and he will work with council and city staff to freeze spending for the first year.
"I will call for an across-the-board freeze on all new spending and that means, just so we're clear, that 2023 planned spending will be frozen at 2022 levels. There will be no increased allowances in any budget, except those deemed essential in health, safety and social services, and quality of life for seniors," Chiarelli said.
CTVNewsOttawa.ca asked Chiarelli if there would be cuts to services to ensure the city of Ottawa stays within its financial envelope.
"Cuts is not a word that we want to use, because we believe that's not what they are. We're talking about finding areas out of this $6 billion budget that we can generate some efficiencies," Chiarelli said.
"Not only generate some efficiencies, we can defer some decisions for one, two or three years so that we can get through this. It is not a normal budget; it's a budget under very serious circumstances."
Chiarelli says he is concerned about Ottawa's "bulging debt and the condition/management" of the reserves, noting the deficit has increased to $3.5 billion and the city is spending $240 million a year on interest costs.
He would also hit the brakes on phase 2 of the Lansdowne redevelopment project currently before council and other major road projects.
"There will be no new mega-projects approved in the first year of the new council, including Lansdowne Park, no new major road infrastructure contracts entered into and I will recommend the City delay the planned $1 billion purchase of electric buses," Chiarelli said in a statement.
Chiarelli says it is not the time to add another $330 million to the city's debt load for Lansdowne.
"The football stadium and hockey arena at TD Place have sufficient life left in them. The proposed second phase of the redevelopment of Lansdowne will have to wait for the expected better economic times," Chiarelli said.
The 2022 city of Ottawa budget resulted in a three-per-cent property tax increase for Ottawa homeowners, costing the average urban homeowner an extra $119 in property taxes. According to the city of Ottawa, the three-per-cent increase in property taxes was valued at an estimated $56.1 million in revenue this year.
OC Transpo fares are scheduled to increase 2.5 per cent a year as part of the city's transit plan.
Mayoral candidate Mark Sutcliffe says on his website that he will "keep taxes and recreation fees as low as possible", while candidate Ade Olumide promised to cap taxes and fees at a one per cent increase. Candidate Catherine McKenney and the other candidates running for mayor do not specifically mention tax targets on their websites.
"When the 100-day analysis is complete on all city operations, council and I as mayor will inform the public on the true picture of City finances with full transparency," Chiarelli said.
"Only then will council be able to get to work on putting the city back on a firm financial footing."
Ottawa Top Stories
-
NEW THIS MORNING
-
NEW THIS MORNING
NEW THIS MORNING | Bus trip cancellations expected to continue this week, OC Transpo warns
-
-
-
-
-
-
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
China extends threatening military exercises around Taiwan
China said Monday it was extending threatening military exercises surrounding Taiwan that have disrupted shipping and air traffic and substantially raised concerns about the potential for conflict in a region crucial to global trade.
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
Fragile ceasefire between Israel, Gaza militants holding
A fragile ceasefire deal to end nearly three days of fighting between Israel and Palestinian militants in Gaza held into Monday morning -- a sign the latest round of violence may have abated.
Multiple people in hospital, suspect shot after machete attack on Vancouver's Granville Street
Five people, including a suspect, were taken to hospital with serious injuries after a violent incident that drew a massive police presence to downtown Vancouver's main entertainment district Saturday night.
Air Canada denying passenger compensation claims for staff shortages, citing safety
Air Canada denied a customer complaint and instructed employees to classify flight cancellations caused by staff shortages as a "safety" problem, which would exclude travellers from compensation under federal regulations. That policy remains in place.
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
Hope for 'significant change' in all of sports following Hockey Canada board chair's resignation: lawyer
The recent resignation of Hockey Canada's board chair could be a sign of further departures to come, says Simona Jellinek, a sexual abuse and assault lawyer.
Heat warnings still in place for several provinces across the country
Environment Canada has extended heat warnings in a number of provinces, as unseasonably hot conditions continue across the country.
Summer of heat waves: A list of some temperature records broken in Canada this year
Canada's summer of heat waves continues this weekend, with warnings issued in four provinces. CTVNews.ca looks at some of the heat records broken already this year in Canada.
Atlantic
-
Long-time Liberal MLA offers up seat to new Liberal leader Susan Holt
One of the longest serving MLA’s currently in the New Brunswick legislature says he was the one to offer new Liberal leader Susan Holt his seat should she choose to run in a by-election before the next provincial election.
-
Help on the way for central Newfoundland fire Premier says is largest since 1961
The rapid growth of a long-burning forest fire in central Newfoundland has triggered a state of emergency in the area and the expansion of an outdoor fire ban to the entire province.
-
Man, 72, disappears while travelling home to Quebec from New Brunswick: police
According to police, Lucien Dubois was last seen leaving a residence on Boom Road in his vehicle Friday. He was later reported missing Sunday afternoon.
Toronto
-
Here are 5 things to keep an eye out for as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here's what you need to know as Ontario's politicians return to Queen's Park.
-
Heat warnings in place across Toronto for third straight day
Environment Canada says high humidity will persist in Toronto, the GTA and Hamilton for a third straight day, with humidex values approaching 40 C.
-
Toronto is hiring 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election
The City of Toronto is looking to hire 15,000 people to work the 2022 municipal election.
Montreal
-
Montreal Pride parade cancelled hours before event due to lack of volunteers
Montreal's Pride Parade has been cancelled due to a lack of volunteers able to guarantee a secure event.
-
Killing spree suspect reportedly threatened hospital workers while receiving mental health treatment
Abdulla Shaikh, the man suspected of killing three men at random in the Montreal-area last week, allegedly threatened employees while receiving treatment at a hospital for mental health issues.
-
Suspect apprehended after man found dead at bottom of stairs in Montreal
A suspect has been apprehended by Montreal police (SPVM) following the death of a 37-year-old man, who appears to have fallen down a flight of stairs.
Northern Ontario
-
House fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
Police and fire services are on the scene of a house fire on Maple Street in Sudbury's downtown.
-
Manitoulin Transports rescues wildlife rescue centres across Ontario
Manitoulin Transport has been delivering, numerous skids of dry pet food and cleaning supplies to Ontario Wildlife Rescue Centres across the province at no charge since the beginning of the year.
-
North Bay Fire Service looking to add more females
Currently there is only one female firefighters on staff in North Bay.
London
-
Heat warning remains in effect Monday: Environment Canada
Most of southwestern Ontario remains under a heat warning, and London-Middlesex is no exception, as temperatures are expected to reach 40 C with the humidex Monday.
-
Here are 5 things to keep an eye out for as Ontario MPPs return to Queen’s Park
Here's what you need to know as Ontario's politicians return to Queen's Park.
-
GO Transit workers vote 93 per cent in favour of strike if no deal is reached
The union representing 2,200 GO Transit bus operators, station attendants, plant and fleet maintenance workers, transit safety officers, and office professionals says their members have voted 93 per cent in favour of going on strike if necessary.
Winnipeg
-
'I want to move out': Police investigate River East shooting
Winnipeg Police are looking into a reported shooting early Sunday morning in River East.
-
Mosquito trap counts high in Winnipeg as city begins fogging
A city-wide average of 88 mosquitoes per trap on Saturday is prompting the City of Winnipeg to start fogging for adults.
-
Week two of Folklorama kicks off Sunday
The first week of Folklorama's return to in-person multicultural celebrations is wrapping up, with thousands of Winnipeggers visiting 12 pavilions across the city over the first seven days. Festival organizers say it couldn't have gone better.
Kitchener
-
Old Marina fire, Elora storm, real estate prices: Top stories of the week
The aftermath of the Old Marina Restaurant fire, a storm that tore through Elora, and the continued decreased of real estate prices in Waterloo Region round out the top stories of the week.
-
'It's pretty intense today': Kitchener residents staying cool during heat warning
Kitchener residents found different ways to cool off during a heat warning on Sunday.
-
Suspects at large, vehicles reportedly hit while fleeing from Brantford police
Two male suspects are at large who Brantford police say hit a number of vehicles while fleeing officers.
Calgary
-
2 homes in northeast Calgary damaged in fire
Calgary firefighters were called to a two-alarm fire in a northeast community on Sunday and officials say two homes were damaged.
-
Occupancy exceeded: Banff, Alta., home possessed more than 40 beds
Alberta Health Services has issued an enforcement order against a Banff home after an inspection discovered that as many as 42 people were staying inside the property, saying the maximum number of occupants of the facility 'was exceeded.'
-
Remains of missing Medicine Hat man found: RCMP
The remains of a missing Medicine Hat man have been found, RCMP has confirmed.
Saskatoon
-
'We're overwhelmed': Thousands attend Saskatoon Filipino Music and Food Fest
When Chris Rod and other fellow organizers first met three years ago to discuss what would become The Saskatchewan Filipino Music and Food Street Fest, he never imagined what he saw all weekend at Kiwanis Memorial Park.
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Body discovered on Ahtahakoop Cree Nation likely connected to missing person: Sask. RCMP
Sask. RCMP received a report that the body of an adult man had been discovered on Aug 6. on the Ahtahkakoop Cree Nation.
Edmonton
-
Suspicious death in northeast Edmonton under investigation
Edmonton police are investigating after a woman died and a second person was injured following an incident in northeast Edmonton Saturday.
-
Semi-rollover west of Edmonton causes traffic delays
Traffic was delayed on Highway 16 for hours after a semi-rollover near Innisfree.
-
Police searching for Wetaskiwin teen
Wetaskiwin RCMP are looking for a teenage girl who has been missing for several weeks.
Vancouver
-
'Angry and insulted': B.C. nurse speaks out after workplace assault, racist remark
A nurse working in one of B.C.'s short-staffed hospitals is speaking out after she says she was assaulted by a patient who made a racist remark.
-
West Vancouver fire engulfs home, prompts road closure on major route
Smoke from a fire that engulfed a home in West Vancouver could be seen from kilometres away Sunday afternoon, as crews closed a major road to fight the blaze.
-
'We just want to go home': Evacuee overwhelmed as wildfire spreads in B.C.'s south Okanagan
Marty Marchand is one of the hundreds of Olalla, B.C. residents who were ordered to leave their homes this week because of the aggressive, out-of-control Keremeos Creek wildfire.
Regina
-
Two-year-old child found safe in Regina, Amber Alert ends
A two-year-old child from Regina has been found safe, following an alleged abduction and Amber Alert.
-
Apple Maps to go forward with image collection of several Sask. communities
Sask. residents living in the province’s major centres may witness some surveying being done by Apple Maps in the coming weeks.
-
'Culture all around': Stories and knowledge passed down at Indigenous Village
Among the hustle and bustle of the Queen City Ex in Regina this weekend, there was a man telling stories.