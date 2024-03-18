Town of Renfrew proposes equipping its only bylaw officer with a body camera

The Town of Renfrew is proposing a policy that would see its sole bylaw officer wear a body camera, which the town says could increase accountability and transparency.

A draft policy which will be tabled at the town's next fire, emergency and protective services committee meeting, says body-worn cameras (BWC's) have emerged as a valuable tool for various agencies, including police officers and bylaw enforcement officers.

"These small, portable devices are worn on the officer's uniform and record audio and video footage of interactions with the public," the policy says.

"The use of BWC's has been shown to improve transparency, accountability, and professionalism. In addition, they can provide valuable evidence for investigations, increase officer safety, and enhance public trust."

The policy says the role of municipal bylaw officers has become "increasingly crucial" in maintaining public safety and enforcing town rules and regulations. The town, located about 90 kilometres northwest of downtown Ottawa, currently employs one bylaw officer.

Bylaw officers are tasked with addressing a wide variety of issues, including parking citations, noise complaints, animal control and property maintenance.

"The nature of their duties often puts them in potentially contentious or confrontational situations, where their actions may be subject to scrutiny or dispute," the report added.

Acting treasurer Charlene Jackson says the town has already purchased body-worn cameras and the policy will have no financial implications.

The draft policy establishes a number of rules and guidelines for the use of the body-cameras, including when and where the bylaw officer can turn the body camera on or off.

The officer would be required to inform members of the public that they are being recorded and to keep the camera on when they are interacting with the public.

The wearing of body cameras for police has become more common in recent years, but remains uncommon for bylaw officers.

The Town of Cobourg, Ont. and the city of Guelph, Ont. currently equip their bylaw officers with cameras.

The Ottawa Police Service says a pilot project to equip local police officers with body cameras is expected to begin around the end of the year or the start of next year.

Police in Vancouver and Toronto use body-worn cameras and the Alberta government mandated them across the province in 2023. Body-worn cameras have also been tried by several other police services across Canada, including the RCMP.

Studies on the use of body-worn cameras have not found consistent evidence that they reduce excessive use of force by officers, but the idea has the backing of the Ottawa Police Association, which says it has been advocating for body cameras for more than 10 years.

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Ted Raymond