OTTAWA -- Ottawa Public Health said Saturday that 48 more people in Ottawa have tested positive for COVID-19.

The province reported 1,873 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and said 17 more people in Ontario with COVID-19 have died. The province also reported 1,918 new resolved cases. Public Health Ontario reported 19 new cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa on Saturday.

Figures from Ottawa Public Health have differed lately compared to numbers reported by Public Health Ontario. OPH said in a statement to CTV News that they are aligning their database with the provincial database, leading to some discrepancies.

"In an effort to streamline efforts and align various data sources, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) is aligning its database with the provincial database, and as can be expected, there is a transition period as redundant cases are removed and individuals are properly assigned to their jurisdictions outside Ottawa (if applicable)," OPH said. "Given several factors, it is often the case that reported numbers from public health units do not match provincial data during a specific snapshot in time. This is mainly due to time lag."

Public Health Ontario says there have been 9,011 total laboratory-confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa since the pandemic began. Ottawa Public Health's COVID-19 dashboard says there are 8,987 as of 2 p.m. Dec. 11.

OPH said that if there is a discrepancy between numbers reported in the provincial reports and those reported publicly by a public health unit, the number reported by the public health unit is considered to be the most up-to date.

No new deaths were reported in Ottawa on Saturday. The death toll from the pandemic stands at 384 residents of Ottawa.

OTTAWA COVID-19 STATUS: ORANGE-RESTRICT

Ottawa remains in the "Orange-Restrict" level under the provincial reopening framework. Ottawa moved into the restriction level on Nov. 7.

The "Orange-Restrict" level is for areas with a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 25 and 39.9, a positivity rate between 1.3 per cent and 2.4 per cent and a reproduction number of 1 to 1.1.

Here is where Ottawa stands on those metrics currently:

COVID-19 cases per 100,000 (previous seven days): 29.9

Positivity rate in Ottawa: 1.5 per cent (Dec. 4 to 10)

Reproduction Number: 1.02 (seven day average)

The "Yellow-Protect" level requires a weekly rate of new cases per 100,000 people of between 10 and 24.9, a positivity rate between 0.5 per cent and 1.2 per cent and a reproduction number of "approximately 1", according to the province.

ACTIVE CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA

The number of known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa held relatively steady below 400 on Saturday.

OPH reported 367 total active cases, up from 365 on Friday.

Forty-six additional recoveries were reported, bringing the city's total number of resolved cases to 8,236.

The number of active cases of COVID-19 is the number of total laboratory-confirmed cases minus the numbers of resolved cases and deaths. A case is considered resolved 14 days after known symptom onset or positive test result.

HOSPITALIZATIONS IN OTTAWA

There are currently 26 people in an Ottawa-area hospital with COVID-19 related complications. The figure did not change between Friday and Saturday.

Ottawa Public Health reports three people are in the intensive care unit.

Of the people in hospital, one is in their 20s, one is in their 30s (this person is admitted to the ICU), two are in their 40s, one is in their 50s, five are in their 60s, seven are in their 70s, eight are in their 80s (two in the ICU) and one is 90 or older.

CASES OF COVID-19 IN OTTAWA BY AGE CATEGORY

Here is a breakdown of all known COVID-19 cases in Ottawa by age category:

0-9 years old: Eight new cases (630 cases total)

10-19 years-old: Zero new cases (1,045 cases total)

20-29 years-old: Seven new cases (1,851 cases total)

30-39 years-old: 15 new cases (1,225 cases total)

40-49 years-old: Five new cases (1,135 cases total)

50-59 years-old: Six new cases (1,045 cases total)

60-69-years-old: Three new cases (692 cases total)

70-79 years-old: One new case (453 cases total)

80-89 years-old: Two new cases (540 cases total)

90+ years old: Zero new cases (370 cases total)

The age of one person who has tested positive for COVID-19 is unknown.

TESTING

The province says it performed a record number of COVID-19 tests across Ontario on Friday: 65,260. There are 67,654 tests still under investigation provincewide.

The Ottawa COVID-19 Testing Taskforce does not provide testing updates on weekends.

In its most recent update on Dec. 11, the taskforce said 1,736 swabs were taken at assessment centres in Ottawa on Thursday, Dec. 10 and 4,020 laboratory tests were performed.

The average turnaround from the time the swab is taken at a testing site to the result is 36 hours.

The next update from the taskforce will be delivered Monday, Dec. 14, 2020.

COVID-19 CASES AROUND THE REGION

Public Health Ontario reported double-digit numbers of new cases in every public health unit in eastern Ontario on Saturday.

Eastern Ontario Health Unit: 11 new cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health: 15 new cases.

Kingston, Frontenac, Lennox & Addington Public Health: 24 new cases

Leeds, Grenville & Lanark District Health Unit: 10 new cases.

Renfrew County and District Health Unit: 10 new cases.

The Quebec government reported 38 new cases of COVID-19 in the Outaouais region, which includes Gatineau.

INSTITUTIONAL OUTBREAKS

Ottawa Public Health is reporting COVID-19 outbreaks at 25 institutions in Ottawa, including long-term care homes, retirement homes, daycares, hospitals and schools.

One new outbreak was declared at Lamoureux French catholic personal education school. An outbreak at The Ravines retirement home has ended.

There are two active community outbreaks, both linked to unidentified workplaces.

The schools and childcare spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Aspire Academy École élémentaire catholique d'enseignment personnalisé Lamoureux (NEW) École élémentaire catholique Roger-Saint-Denis École secondaire catholique Mer Bleue École secondaire publique Omer-Deslauriers Featherston Drive Public School St. Catherine School

The long-term care homes, retirement homes, hospitals, and other spaces currently experiencing outbreaks are:

Alta Vista Manor Association Intégration Sociale d'Ottawa – 21034 Bridlewood Trails Retirement Home Carleton Lodge long-term care home Centre d'Accueil Champlain Courtyards on Eagleson Couvent Mont-Saint-Joseph retirement home Extendicare New Orchard Lodge Extendicare Starwood Forest Hill long-term care home Garden Terrace long-term care home Group Home - 22525 Group Home – 22562 Maison Acceil-Sagesse Manotick Place Retirement Home Montfort Hospital - 3C St. Louis Residence The Ottawa Hospital General Campus - 5E

A single laboratory-confirmed case of COVID-19 in a resident or staff member of a long-term care home, retirement home or shelter triggers an outbreak response, according to Ottawa Public Health. In childcare settings, a single confirmed, symptomatic case in a staff member, home daycare provider, or child triggers an outbreak.

Under provincial guidelines, a COVID-19 outbreak in a school is defined as two or more lab-confirmed COVID-19 cases in students and/or staff in a school with an epidemiological link, within a 14-day period, where at least one case could have reasonably acquired their infection in the school (including transportation and before or after school care).