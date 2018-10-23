Tornadoes caused $295 million in damage in Ottawa-Gatineau
Damage from a tornado is seen in Dunrobin, Ont. west of Ottawa on Monday, Sept. 24, 2018. The tornado that hit the area was on Friday, Sept, 21. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
CTV Ottawa
Published Tuesday, October 23, 2018 12:19PM EDT
The series of tornadoes which hit several neighbourhoods through-out Ottawa and Gatineau in late September caused $295 million in damage.
That figure was released today by the Insurance Bureau of Canada.
The number illustrates the widespread damage to homes, businesses and vehicles in areas such Donrobin. Arlington Woods and Craig Henry.
It will take up to a year for some people to get homes repaired or rebuilt.
