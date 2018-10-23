

The series of tornadoes which hit several neighbourhoods through-out Ottawa and Gatineau in late September caused $295 million in damage.

That figure was released today by the Insurance Bureau of Canada.

The number illustrates the widespread damage to homes, businesses and vehicles in areas such Donrobin. Arlington Woods and Craig Henry.

It will take up to a year for some people to get homes repaired or rebuilt.

