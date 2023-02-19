Tim Stutzle extends point streak to power Senators past Blues 7-2
The Ottawa Senators believed Tim Stutzle was something special when they drafted him in 2020. The 21-year-old has been making sure everyone else realizes it as well.
Stutzle had a pair of goals and an assist to lead the Senators to a 7-2 win over the St. Louis Blues on Sunday to extend his point streak to four games. He has four goals and six assists in that stretch and is tied for fourth for the most points in the NHL since Jan. 1 with 14 goals and 14 assists.
"I just try to play my game every night and get better every day at practice too and I think as a team we're playing way better than we did," said Stutzle. "We're holding on to pucks making plays and it's a lot of fun playing."
Stutzle's teammates on the Senators are also enjoying his development.
"You guys can see it, his confidence is very high right now," said Thomas Chabot. "He's such a talented player. Anytime he gets the puck something happens and I think we've all seen that since he's been here.
"Obviously, it's taken to another level, but I think he's going to keep that going."
The Senators (27-24-4) also had a solid contribution from captain Brady Tkachuk, who had a goal and two assists to extend his career-high point streak (5G, 6A) to seven games.
Shane Pinto, Alex DeBrincat, Drake Batherson and Ridley Greig also scored as Mads Sogaard made 30 saves for the win.
Greig scored the seventh goal, his first in the NHL.
"I felt pretty good," said Greig. "Obviously with the scenario of the game with it being 6-2, but still pretty happy. Yeah, it was good."
The Senators were coming off a disappointing 4-3 overtime loss to Chicago on Friday and were determined to play from start to finish. They also wanted to take advantage of the fact the Blues were coming off a 4-1 loss to the Avalanche on Saturday and travelled from Colorado, not to mention the trade of some key players in the past 48 hours.
"I think people on the outside made so much noise about losing to Chicago, but any team can beat any team, we're witness to that," said Senators coach D. J. Smith. "I think our guys knew we didn't play the right way, they turned the page, which is a good sign because if you win a game you're not going to be too high either and I think that's where the leadership has gotten a lot better."
Colton Parayko and Tyler Pitlick scored for the Blues (26-27-3), who traded veteran forward Ryan O'Reilly to the Toronto Maple Leafs.
"It sucks to see guys go, but we have to figure out a way to do it without them," said Pitlick. "There's guys coming up, new bodies in the lineup. We just have to stick together and play as a team and good things will happen."
Thomas Greiss stopped 27 shots in net for the Blues, who had little else going for them.
"They have to figure it out," said head coach Craig Berube. "You've got to get over what's going on. We have veterans in there that are good players and they've got to take control of the team and they've got to understand the situation we're in."
Down 1-0 after the first, after Pinto opened the scoring on a pass from Batherson, Ottawa scored four consecutive goals in the second.
DeBrincat scored a one-timer on the power play to make it 2-0. Stutzle then got Greiss out of position for his 25th of the season and Tkachuk made it by 4-0 tipping in a Claude Giroux shot. Some smart passing allowed Batherson to get in on the action as he beat Greiss.
Stutzle scored his second goal of the game early in the second period, beating Greiss to make it 6-0. The Blues broke Sogaard's shutout hopes when Parayko got a shot off through traffic and Pitlick scored his third of the season, tipping in Justin Faulk's shot from the blue line two minutes later.
TRADED -- The Senators acquired forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2023 from the New York Rangers in exchange for Tyler Motte. Should the Rangers advance past the first round of the playoffs, the pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers' or the Winnipeg Jets 2023 sixth-round selection.
RECALLED -- Ottawa recalled defenceman Dillon Heatherington from AHL Belleville Sunday morning. After missing Saturday's game against Colorado with an undisclosed injury Torey Krug was back in the lineup for the Blues.
UP NEXT -- The Senators are back in action Monday afternoon when they take on the Boston Bruins, while the Blues will head to Carolina to face the Hurricanes Tuesday night.
This report by The Canadian Press was first published Feb. 19, 2023.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
Jury finds Quebec man guilty in abduction, extortion of N.Y. couple in September 2020
A jury has found a Quebec man guilty of taking part in the kidnapping of a couple in their 70s from Upstate New York in September 2020. James and Sandra Helm of Moira, N.Y. were taken from their home, smuggled into Quebec through the Mohawk Territory of Akwesasne and held at a cottage in Magog, Que. for two days before being rescued by a Quebec provincial police tactical unit unharmed on Sept. 29, 2020.
Ryan Reynolds designed the shirt for this year's Terry Fox Run and the response has been 'overwhelming'
The Terry Fox Foundation has announced that this year's shirt honouring one of Canada's most inspirational figures was designed by Ryan Reynolds – and the response has been 'overwhelming.'
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
'We will see more of this,' tech expert says, as Twitter prepares to disable security feature for some users
On Saturday, Twitter users were alerted that the social media app will be disabling a major security feature for those who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue by March 19. But one cybersecurity expert said he thinks this initiative is part of a larger push to change how digital accounts are protected.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Canada plans for justice ahead of grim anniversary of war in Ukraine
Almost one year ago, Prime Minister Justin Trudeau walked up to a podium in Ottawa, flanked by three of his top ministers, and declared the world had changed overnight. Nearly a year later, minds are turning toward rebuilding what has been lost and finally claiming a sense of justice.
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter enters hospice as well-wishes reflect on legacy
Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
Atlantic
-
Sobeys admits to data breach in fall 2022, alerts customers
Months after a suspected cyberattack shutdown pharmacy services for a number of days, the Maritime company that owns Sobeys is alerting customers and employees past and present, about a data breach of personal information.
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
Miꞌkmaw poet Dr. Rita Joe to be honoured at Eskasoni Eagles Game
Dr. Rita Joe will be honored at the Eskasoni Eagles game against the Strait Pirates Sunday evening at the Dan K. Stevens Memorial arena in Eskasoni, N.S.
Toronto
-
Schneider with the Save: Blue Jays skipper uses Heimlich manoeuvre to help woman
In baseball, it's usually the closer who makes the save. In this case, it was the manager who got the job done. Blue Jays skipper John Schneider recently helped save a woman who was choking at a local restaurant, successfully applying the Heimlich manoeuvre to dislodge a shrimp that was blocking her air flow.
-
1 suspect dead, 2 people in police custody after shooting in Milton
A man is dead following a shooting Sunday morning in Milton.
-
Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023
Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses will be closed. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
Montreal
-
Racist bullying of Black teen allowed to 'fester' in Quebec hockey program, mother alleges
A Montreal-area mother is filing civil rights complaints against a junior hockey program and a local school board after her 13-year-son was allegedly targeted by racist insults and harassment from his peers. Nadine Hart claims her son was regularly called the N-word by his teammates at John Rennie High School, and says he was punished when he tried to stand up for himself.
-
Stabbing of man, 23, leads Montreal police to woman's body; Woman, 26, arrested
Montreal police (SPVM) are investigating after a woman in her 60s was discovered dead at a home Sunday in the Parc-Extension neighbourhood. Police also discovered a 23-year-old man
-
Montreal tenant receives eviction notice to make way for Airbnb
A Hochelaga-Maisonneuve tenant is being evicted from his apartment of over 20 years so it can be converted to a short-term, Airbnb-style rental for tourists.
Northern Ontario
-
Distraction crimes are on the rise, police say
Police are warning the public of an increase in reports of distraction thefts in the region. Distraction theft is a crime in which someone steals something from another person after they are tricked into paying attention to someone or something else.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Winter weather warnings issued for much of the northeast, cold, windy start to the week
Environment Canada issued extreme cold and snow squall warnings Sunday for several communities in northeastern Ontario as strong winds bring snow and harsh wind chills to the region.
London
-
‘Need for legislative change’: 45-day jail sentence for fatal distracted driving exposes flaw in Highway Traffic Act
It's a sentence that no one seems happy with. A cyclist is dead, and the woman who killed her while driving distracted will serve 45 days in jail.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing bank, threatening employee
A man is facing charges after allegedly demanding cash from a bank teller in Owen Sound and threatening “serious bodily harm” if the money was not given, police say.
-
500K in funding for graduate students struggling with high inflation: Western U
This week Western University announced $500,000 in funding will go to graduate students who are struggling financially with the high cost of inflation.
Winnipeg
-
'Very moved': Winnipeg fundraisers supporting those impacted by earthquake
It's been almost two weeks since a deadly earthquake rocked Turkiye and Syria. As rescue missions shift to recovery efforts, community organizations in Winnipeg are stepping up to help in any way they can.
-
Police investigating bear spray incidents in parts of Winnipeg Sunday
Winnipeg police are investigating reports of multiple incidents of bear spray being used in the city Sunday morning.
-
Inkster closed following crash, one person arrested, another in hospital
A man has been arrested and a woman has been taken to hospital following a two vehicle crash Sunday afternoon.
Kitchener
-
Most-read stories of the week: Abandoned puppies, ION service disruptions, basketball game disturbances
Here are CTV Kitchener’s most-read stories of the week:
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Emergency response times questioned following Sunday crash in Guelph
A minor crash in Guelph on Sunday afternoon is sparking a major conversation about emergency response, with neighbouring paramedics from Waterloo region responding to the collision.
Calgary
-
Think winter's over? Think again
For those of you who think winter is done, the City of Calgary delivered a message Sunday: Slow your roll.
-
Man in serious condition following early-morning southeast Calgary shooting
One person was transported to hospital after an early morning shooting in the community of Dover in southeast Calgary.
-
Olympic Plaza food vendor pays it forward with free soup for those in need
There's a new food vendor in Calgary serving up soup for customers – and people in need as well.
Saskatoon
-
Royal Ontario Museum returning Chief Poundmaker’s pipe and saddle to family descendents
Another piece of Chief Poundmaker’s legacy is being returned to his descendents.
-
Saskatoon fire rescue unit pulls injured woman from river trail
The Saskatoon Fire Department’s rescue unit was sent in to extricate a woman with a severe ankle injury on a lower river trail in the Sutherland Dog Park on Sunday.
-
Sask. RCMP on the scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3
Emergency crews are on the scene following a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Glaslyn on Sunday morning.
Edmonton
-
How to celebrate Family Day in Edmonton
Edmonton families don't have to wait to start celebrating Family Day, with many events in the city running all long weekend.
-
University of Alberta researchers eye artificial intelligence to weigh opioid risks
Researchers in Alberta are experimenting with artificial intelligence to measure the risks of prescription opioids amid the ongoing drug overdose crisis across Canada.
-
Connor McDavid, Oilers carry fresh legs into matinee with Avs
While the Colorado Avalanche completed a dominating performance Saturday afternoon in St. Louis, the Edmonton Oilers were resting in Denver, getting ready for Sunday's game.
Vancouver
-
‘Mass poisoning’ suspected in deaths of 9 Metro Vancouver skunks
In just over a week, nine skunks have been taken to a rehabilitation centre in Langley suffering from symptoms of poisoning.
-
DEVELOPING
DEVELOPING | 1 arrested, 1 in hospital after Downtown Eastside shooting
A shooting on Vancouver's Downtown Eastside Sunday afternoon has sent one person to hospital, according to authorities.
-
Truck driver training program for Metro Vancouver women gets funding boost
A free program that trains women in the Lower Mainland to become truck drivers is getting a funding boost from the province.
Regina
-
'Reignited a fire': All Nations Hope project reconnects Indigenous women to traditional ceremonies
Kotawe, a research project by the All Nations Hope Network is reconnecting Indigenous women to their traditional ceremonial roles.
-
Saskatchewan Roughriders welcome renowned sportswriter Rob Vanstone as senior journalist and team historian
The Saskatchewan Roughrider's announced that long-time sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone will be joining the green and white as its senior journalist and roughrider historian.
-
No injuries reported in central Regina house fire
Crews from Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire early Sunday afternoon.