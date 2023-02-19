Ottawa Senators trade Tyler Motte to Rangers

Ottawa Senators center Tyler Motte (14) battles for the puck with Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig) Ottawa Senators center Tyler Motte (14) battles for the puck with Minnesota Wild left wing Matt Boldy (12) during the second period of an NHL hockey game, Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022, in St. Paul, Minn. (AP Photo/Craig Lassig)

Ottawa Top Stories

CTVNews.ca Top Stories

Atlantic

Toronto

Montreal

Northern Ontario

London

Winnipeg

Kitchener

Calgary

Saskatoon

Edmonton

Vancouver

Regina