Ottawa Senators trade Tyler Motte to Rangers

The Ottawa Senators have announced the team has acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Tyler Motte.

Motte wasn't skating ahead of today's game against the St. Louis Blues because of the upcoming trade. The team confirmed the deal just before puck drop at the Canadian Tire Centre.

Roster update: The #Sens have acquired forward Julien Gauthier and a conditional seventh-round draft pick in 2023 from the @NYRangers in exchange for forward Tyler Motte. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/R1TY2KfVV5 — Sens Communications (@Media_Sens) February 19, 2023

The Senators are also getting a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal. Should the Rangers advance past the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers' or the Winnipeg Jets' 2023 sixth-round selection, the team says.

"Julien Gauthier is a hard-working, good skating winger with a big body who routinely goes to the opponent’s net. His north/south game should be a nice addition to our lineup," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.

Motte played 38 games with the Senators in the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals and six assists. Motte signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Senators in the off season and is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.

Motte played for the Rangers late last season, scoring two playoff goals.

Gauthier had six goals and three assists in 40 games with Rangers this season.