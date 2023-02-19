Ottawa Senators trade Tyler Motte to Rangers
The Ottawa Senators have announced the team has acquired forward Julien Gauthier from the New York Rangers in exchange for forward Tyler Motte.
Motte wasn't skating ahead of today's game against the St. Louis Blues because of the upcoming trade. The team confirmed the deal just before puck drop at the Canadian Tire Centre.
The Senators are also getting a conditional seventh-round pick in the 2023 draft in the deal. Should the Rangers advance past the First Round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the pick will improve to the lower of the Rangers' or the Winnipeg Jets' 2023 sixth-round selection, the team says.
"Julien Gauthier is a hard-working, good skating winger with a big body who routinely goes to the opponent’s net. His north/south game should be a nice addition to our lineup," said Senators general manager Pierre Dorion.
Motte played 38 games with the Senators in the 2022-23 season, scoring three goals and six assists. Motte signed a one-year, $1.35 million contract with the Senators in the off season and is a pending unrestricted free agent at the end of the season.
Motte played for the Rangers late last season, scoring two playoff goals.
Gauthier had six goals and three assists in 40 games with Rangers this season.
Ottawa Top Stories
CTVNews.ca Top Stories
Drink it in: Non-alcoholic brands ramp up production amid surging demand
As Canadians increasingly look to drink less or not at all, non-alcoholic beverage companies are working hard to meet the rising demand and are sometimes struggling to keep up.
Former U.S. president Jimmy Carter enters hospice as well-wishes reflect on legacy
Dozens of well-wishers made the pilgrimage Sunday to The Carter Center in Atlanta, as prayers and memories of former U.S. President Jimmy Carter's legacy were offered up at his small Baptist church in Plains, Georgia, a day after he entered hospice care.
'We're talking about nuclear weapons', Kyiv mayor warns as war anniversary approaches
As the war in Ukraine nears the one-year mark, the mayor of Kyiv is highlighting what's at stake, hoping to remind people the threat of nuclear war looms, and his country is fighting to defend not just itself, but every country that shares its democratic values.
Changes to Twitter security feature part of larger trend in tech industry: expert
On Saturday, Twitter users were alerted that the social media app will be disabling a major security feature for those who do not subscribe to Twitter Blue by March 19. But one cybersecurity expert said he thinks this initiative is part of a larger push to change how digital accounts are protected.
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley find a body
Police searching for missing U.K. mom Nicola Bulley said Sunday they had found a body, recovered from the River Wyre close to where Bulley went missing. The body has not yet been formally identified, but Bulley's family has been informed.
Tom Sizemore, 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, in critical condition after brain aneurysm
Tom Sizemore, the 'Saving Private Ryan' actor, is hospitalized in intensive care after suffering a brain aneurysm, Charles Lago, a spokesperson for the actor confirmed to CNN on Sunday morning.
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
Your favourite brand of toilet paper may be cut from an important Canadian forest
A new report details which Canadian toilet paper brands are using wood fibre from the country's boreal forest. Where does your toilet paper brand rank in terms of sustainability?
Jimmy Carter, 39th U.S. president, enters hospice care at home
Former U.S. President Jimmy Carter, who at 98 years old is the longest-lived American president, has entered home hospice care in Plains, Georgia, a statement from The Carter Center confirmed Saturday.
Atlantic
-
William Sandeson guilty of second-degree murder, jury rejects self-defence claim
A jury found a former Halifax medical student guilty of second-degree murder on Saturday in the 2015 shooting death of a fellow student whose body has never been found.
-
N.S. mother and author who used her eyes to write her life story has died
Author Angela Parker-Brown has passed away at the age of 50 after a long battle with ALS and a recent infection.
-
N.B. woman dies in three-vehicle collision: RCMP
A New Brunswick man was arrested following a fatal three-vehicle collision in Grand Barachois, N.B.
Toronto
-
Brand of Pinot Noir recalled in Ontario due to possible 'presence of glass'
A brand of Pinot Noir sold in Ontario is being recalled due to a possible presence of glass.
-
2 people seriously injured following single-vehicle rollover on QEW
Two people were trapped inside a vehicle after it rolled over on the QEW in Mississauga on Sunday morning.
-
Here's what's open and closed in the GTA on Family Day 2023
Family Day is this coming Monday in 2023, which means some businesses and services will be closed. Here's what will be open and closed this holiday Monday.
Montreal
-
Quebec fondue cheese recalled across Canada for possible listeria contamination
Canada's food inspection agency has recalled several products by a Quebec fondue cheese company because of possible listeria contamination. The recalled 1001 Fondues products have been sold in Quebec, Ontario, British Columbia, Alberta and Nova Scotia.
-
10 km police chase leads to arrest of 3 robbery suspectes in Lanaudiere, Que.
The suspects in a convenience store robbery in Lanaudière, Que. were arrested Sunday after a police chase of about 10 kilometres.
-
Quebec solidaire calls for the introduction of a single income tax return
Quebec solidaire is calling on the Coalition avenir Quebec (CAQ) government to introduce a single income tax return to reduce the administrative burden on taxpayers and ensure the province's fiscal autonomy. Sol Zanetti, MNA for Jean-Lesage and the QS minister responsible for sovereignty, denounced a "lack of political will" on the part of François Legault's government concerning this issue.
Northern Ontario
-
Distraction crimes are on the rise, police say
Police are warning the public of an increase in reports of distraction thefts in the region. Distraction theft is a crime in which someone steals something from another person after they are tricked into paying attention to someone or something else.
-
Protesters rally on Parliament Hill on anniversary of 'Freedom Convoy' removal
A group of 'Freedom Convoy' supporters rallied on Parliament Hill and marched through downtown Ottawa Saturday on the first anniversary of the police operation that removed the entrenched convoy protesters from Ottawa.
-
Sudbury police looking for man wanted on six arrest warrants
Sudbury police are asking the public for help locating a 46-year-old man wanted on multiple arrest warrants involving intimate partner violence.
London
-
500K in funding for graduate students struggling with high inflation: Western U
This week Western University announced $500,000 in funding will go to graduate students who are struggling financially with the high cost of inflation.
-
Man arrested after allegedly robbing bank, threatening employee
A man is facing charges after allegedly demanding cash from a bank teller in Owen Sound and threatening “serious bodily harm” if the money was not given, police say.
-
'This event is really important'; Black Opportunities open house connects youth with leaders
From police officers, to lawyers to educators, it was a chance for young Black people to connect with community leaders
Winnipeg
-
Police investigating bear spray incidents in parts of Winnipeg Sunday
Winnipeg police are investigating reports of multiple incidents of bear spray being used in the city Sunday morning.
-
Manitoba government's cost of mailing out cheques continues to rise
The cost of printing cheques and putting them in the mail -- not including the cost of the benefits themselves -- seems to be quickly surpassing $1 million for the Manitoba government.
-
Two in hospital, three suspects wanted after Selkirk shooting: RCMP
Manitoba RCMP are searching for three people following an apparent shooting in Selkirk that sent two people to hospital.
Kitchener
-
What’s open and closed on Family Day in Waterloo region?
Ontario’s second long weekend of the year is just around the corner, meaning some businesses and services will be closed for the day.
-
Police lay charges following assault on LRT train
A man has been arrested and charged after regional police responded to a report of an assault on an LRT train near Fairview Park Mall on Saturday evening.
-
Property stolen from 13 trailers at a Kitchener campground, police say
An arrest has been made after police said property was stolen from 13 trailers that were broken into at a Kitchener campground.
Calgary
-
Olympic Plaza food vendor pays it forward with free soup for those in need
There's a new food vendor in Calgary serving up soup for customers – and people in need as well.
-
Backlund scores in overtime as Flames burn Rangers 3-2
Jonathan Huberdeau's first season in Calgary has been tough, but he hopes Saturday night was a sign that things are turning around.
-
Alberta drops heartbreaker at Scotties as Saskatchewan wins in first extra end
Team Alberta lost its second game in a row at the Scotties Tournament of Hearts Saturday night, when Team Saskatchewan scored twice in the 11th end to prevail 11-9.
Saskatoon
-
Sask. RCMP on the scene of serious multi-vehicle crash on Highway 3
Emergency crews are on the scene following a serious multi-vehicle collision on Highway 3 near Glaslyn on Sunday morning.
-
Saskatoon police uniforms stolen in break-in at Calgary business
Police are warning the public after a break-in last week at a business that supplies uniforms to the Saskatoon police.
-
Here’s what to do in Saskatoon for Family Day weekend
Here are some of the top things to do in Saskatoon for the Family Day long weekend.
Edmonton
-
University of Alberta researchers eye artificial intelligence to weigh opioid risks
Researchers in Alberta are experimenting with artificial intelligence to measure the risks of prescription opioids amid the ongoing drug overdose crisis across Canada.
-
Will this new carbon capture technology help solve the climate crisis?
Researchers in the United States say they have developed a new system for capturing carbon dioxide that is the least expensive ever created. But will it put a stop to climate change? CTV News Science and Technology Specialist Dan Riskin explains in this month's Riskin Report.
-
Oil Kings fall to Hitmen in first of Orange Jersey Project games
The Edmonton Oil Kings fell to the Calgary Hitmen's onslaught Saturday night.
Vancouver
-
Pedestrian critically injured after being struck by van in Surrey
A man who was struck by a van early Sunday morning in Surrey is in hospital with life-threatening injuries, according to police.
-
Surrey budget proposes 9.5% property tax increase for policing transition costs
The City of Surrey has released its draft five-year budget, allocating more than half of the property tax increases for 2023 to cover the costs associated with the police transition.
-
Pettersson pots five points, Vancouver Canucks down Philadelphia Flyers 6-2
For Vancouver Canucks star Elias Pettersson, marking a career milestone on Saturday night was big - but getting a rookie goalie his first NHL win was bigger.
Regina
-
Renowned Sask. sportswriter Rob Vanstone to join Roughriders as 'senior journalist and historian'
The Saskatchewan Roughrider's announced that long-time sportswriter and columnist Rob Vanstone will be joining the green and white as its senior journalist and roughrider historian.
-
No injuries reported in central Regina house fire
Crews from Regina's Fire and Protective Services (RFPS) responded to a house fire early Sunday afternoon.
-
Man allegedly tries to flee police by jumping out of second story window in Regina
A man is facing several charges after allegedly assaulting and attempting to flee police.