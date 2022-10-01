Tickets issued for excessive noise, open alcohol as police monitor post-Panda Game festivities

Ottawa police officers kept an eye on post-Panda Game parties in Sandy Hill as night fell on the capital, issuing tickets for excessive noise and open alcohol.

Hours after the annual football game ended at TD Place Saturday afternoon, officers on foot and in vehicles patrolled the streets near the University of Ottawa campus, hoping for an incident-free night of Panda Game and uOttawa Homecoming celebrations.

As of 6 p.m., Bylaw Services officers had issued 11 tickets worth $1,000 each for excessive noise in relation to the Panda Game festivities, and one ticket for littering. Ottawa police officers had issued 20 provincial offence notices for open alcohol in the lead up to the 12 p.m. football game.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton Ravens 37-7 in the 53rd Panda Game at a sold out TD Place. This is the fourth straight year the Gee-Gees will bring Pedro back to campus.

Police had vowed to take a "zero tolerance" approach to public disorder during the pre-game and post-game festivities related to the Panda Game, increasing police patrols in the ByWard Market, Sandy Hill and Old Ottawa South.

"I'm hoping everyone behaves," uOttawa student Presley Barwick. "Hoping we all have a safe, respectful and just fun overall experience."

Last year's post-game festivities saw 2,000 people pack a Russell Avenue in Sandy Hill, damaging property and flipping a vehicle. Eight people were charged with mischief during last year's late night incidents, and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.

"It was pretty frightening … I lived just on the corner where the big party was happening," resident Marie Jean Giammaria said. "It feels like they are going to really clamp down on students but they kind of never do. I'm not sure that things will be different this year."

University of Ottawa students celebrate on Russell Avenue in Sandy Hill following Saturday's Panda Game. (Aaron Reid/CTV News Ottawa)

Officers in marked and unmarked cruisers and on foot patrol were spotted in Sandy Hill in the early evening.

"With the amount of cops, there's no way. They are everywhere," uOttawa student Nikolas Tremblay said. "They are at ever corner so I doubt it's going to happen again."

Thank you to @uOttawa.



We are 1h from #pandagame time and the tailgate at #SandyHill arena is packed🙌



Success,as this has removed pre-game pressure in the neighbourhood.@uOttawaGeeGees with food and DJ have created a good vibe. pic.twitter.com/U7nv5hYyak — Mathieu Fleury (@MathieuFleury) October 1, 2022

Ottawa Bylaw says fines for excessive noise will be $1,000, with a victim surcharge adding another $130.

The fine for urination/defecation on a road or sidewalk during the Panda Game weekend is $1,000.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says the city has worked with uOttawa and community partners to remind students to celebrate safely, or risk losing the annual event.

"It’s certainly an important game, it has local spirit … but at what cost and expenses to both the community and the city and policing," Fleury told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday.

In a thread on Twitter, Fleury said while most students are responsible, "those who choose to cause destruction stand to risk the game for everyone."

"Students should be aware that the costs for policing this football event are funded by tuition fees and ticket sales. This should serve as a reminder to party safely and respectfully, it is on students to hold each other accountable and act like responsible adults."

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa that a bill for policing the Panda Game will be sent to the universities.

"As in many university cities, some of the public safety costs related to the Panda Game are being billed back to the universities," police said.

TD Place has announced rules and a Fan Code of Conduct for the Panda Game. The rules include:

One drink per purchase per person

No Bags or Umbrellas

No Re-Entry into TD Place

Zero Tolerance for Intoxication or Harmful Behaviour

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming