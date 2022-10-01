Tickets issued for excessive noise, open alcohol as Panda Game festivities begin

Thousands of students and alumni packed Ottawa neighbourhoods and Lansdowne Park to celebrate the Panda Game on Saturday, as Ottawa police and Bylaw Services officers kept an eye on the festivities.

The University of Ottawa Gee-Gees beat the Carleton Ravens 37-7 in the 53rd Panda Game at a sold out TD Place. This is the fourth straight year the Gee-Gees will bring Pedro back to campus.

In the lead up to the game, the University of Ottawa hosted a pre-game tailgate party at the Sandy Hill Arena, while a steady stream of students wearing uOttawa and Carleton colours wandered through the Byward Market, Sandy Hill and Centretown towards Lansdowne Park.

As of 12 p.m., police issued over 20 provincial offence notices for open alcohol, while Bylaw Services handed out a $1,000 ticket for excessive noise on Chapel Street.

Police vowed to take a "zero tolerance" approach to public disorder during the Panda Game, after post-game festivities last year saw 2,000 people pack a Sandy Hill street, damaging property and flipping a vehicle. Eight people were charged with mischief during last year's late night incidents, and two people were charged with taking part in a riot.

"We're meeting with some students to hear their concerns and encourage them to call police if we are required," Const. Seb Lemay said, noting officers have been visiting with residents and businesses in Sandy Hill ahead of the Panda Game.

Ottawa Bylaw says fines for excessive noise will be $1,000, with a victim surcharge adding another $130.

The fine for urination/defecation on a road or sidewalk during the Panda Game weekend is $1,000.

Coun. Mathieu Fleury says the city has worked with uOttawa and community partners to remind students to celebrate safely, or risk losing the annual event.

"It’s certainly an important game, it has local spirit … but at what cost and expenses to both the community and the city and policing," Fleury told CTV News Ottawa on Thursday.

In a thread on Twitter, Fleury said while most students are responsible, "those who choose to cause destruction stand to risk the game for everyone."

"Students should be aware that the costs for policing this football event are funded by tuition fees and ticket sales. This should serve as a reminder to party safely and respectfully, it is on students to hold each other accountable and act like responsible adults."

Ottawa police tell CTV News Ottawa that a bill for policing the Panda Game will be sent to the universities.

"As in many university cities, some of the public safety costs related to the Panda Game are being billed back to the universities," police said.

TD Place has announced rules and a Fan Code of Conduct for the Panda Game. The rules include:

One drink per purchase per person

No Bags or Umbrellas

No Re-Entry into TD Place

Zero Tolerance for Intoxication or Harmful Behaviour

With files from CTV News Ottawa's Tyler Fleming