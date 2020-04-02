Thursday weather: clouds move in, bringing a chance of showers
Published Thursday, April 2, 2020 5:36AM EDT
Patches of blue sky will turn to grey as the day goes on.
OTTAWA -- Good morning!
It is shaping up to be another pleasant day, but expect clouds to move in later on.
Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday starts sunny, but predicts a cloudy afternoon, with high of 9°C.
There is a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. The low is 3°C.
Friday's forecast is cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers through much of the day and a high of 8°C.
The outlook for the weekend is cloudy with double-digit highs. Sunday could see some rain.