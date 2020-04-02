OTTAWA -- Good morning!

It is shaping up to be another pleasant day, but expect clouds to move in later on.

Environment Canada's forecast for Thursday starts sunny, but predicts a cloudy afternoon, with high of 9°C.

There is a 30 per cent chance of showers late in the evening and overnight. The low is 3°C.

Friday's forecast is cloudy, with a 30 per cent chance of showers through much of the day and a high of 8°C.

The outlook for the weekend is cloudy with double-digit highs. Sunday could see some rain.