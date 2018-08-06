Thunderstorm watch in effect for the capital region.
CTV Ottawa
Published Monday, August 6, 2018 5:38PM EDT
Last Updated Monday, August 6, 2018 5:39PM EDT
A thunderstorm watch is in effect for the capital region.
Environment Canada says conditions are favourable for the development of a severe thunderstorm with strong winds and heavy rains.
Some of these thunderstorms have the potential to produce significant rainfall amounts as well as wind gusts to 90 km/h, according to environment Canada.
Today's high hit 32 C, but it felt like 40 with the humidity.
Temperatures are expected to drop to 22 tonight.