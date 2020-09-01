OTTAWA -- Ottawa police are searching for three suspects after a man was stabbed during a fight in the ByWard Market last month.

Police say the fight broke out just after 2 a.m. on Friday, Aug. 21. One man was stabbed, sustaining serious injuries. Another man received minor injuries.

Police say three suspects fled the area. They released their photos on Tuesday hoping to identify them.

Investigators also released a photo of a woman who may have information about the incident; they say they are hoping to speak with her.

Anyone with information about the stabbing is asked to contact police.